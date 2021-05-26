MVRHS sports highlights

The girls beamed as they signed their names on the pieces of paper, excited for their futures. Soon they will be playing soccer in college. On Tuesday, Kaya Seiman and Ruby Reimann, seniors at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, signed their celebratory signing forms in the presence of their family, coaches, and friends. Seiman will be attending Simmons University, and Reimann will be attending Bates College. Both schools have Division III women’s soccer programs. Simmons University competes in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference and Bates College competes in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. Both athletes had their own reasons for picking their respective schools.