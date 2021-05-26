newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

MVRHS sports highlights

By Ralph Stewart
Martha's Vineyard Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MVRHS track and field teams ran three meets in a span of eight days, starting with a sweep over Sturgis on May 19. The girls improved to 3-0 with an 80-44 win, and the boys earned their first win, 67-60. Saturday, the Vineyarders hosted the powerful Nauset Warriors. Although...

www.mvtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Boys Tennis#Track And Field#College Girls#Mvrhs#Vineyarders#Nauset Warriors#Gordon College#Bishop Feehan High School#Dartmouth High School#Figawi#The Hyannis Yacht Club#Dennis Yarmouth#Dolphins#Outstanding Performances#Host Nauset#Host Barnstable#Senior Day#Falmouth#Coach Schroeder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Education
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Centreville, MIthreeriversnews.com

Sports

Two major golf events were reported in newspapers, on radio, and TV around the world. The recent death of golf great Arnold Palmer touched the lives of millions of people and “The spirit of the game.” The 42nd playing of the Ryder Cup this past weekend reached millions of viewers on television,...
College SportsMartha's Vineyard Times

MVRHS athletes commit to collegiate soccer

The girls beamed as they signed their names on the pieces of paper, excited for their futures. Soon they will be playing soccer in college. On Tuesday, Kaya Seiman and Ruby Reimann, seniors at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, signed their celebratory signing forms in the presence of their family, coaches, and friends. Seiman will be attending Simmons University, and Reimann will be attending Bates College. Both schools have Division III women’s soccer programs. Simmons University competes in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference and Bates College competes in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. Both athletes had their own reasons for picking their respective schools.
Sandwich, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

MVRHS Girls Tennis beats Sandwich, 5-0

The Vineyarder girls tennis team faced a unique challenge in its match against Sandwich High School, Wednesday afternoon at the Ned Fennessy courts in Oak Bluffs. Both teams came into the contest unbeaten at 4-0 but the Blue Knights, unable to field a full boys team this season, came to the Island with three boys playing on the girls team.
Union, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Sports Roundup

Grant Union came away from the district track meet with first-place trophies and athletes going onto the state meet. Grant Union track and field head coach Sonna Smith said that Jordan Hall posted a 16.42 in the 110 hurdles that moved him to first in the state 2A division by over a second.
High SchoolJones County News

Return to play highlighted by seniors

Earlier this week, graduates of the JCHS Class of 2021 celebrated by donning their caps and gowns in celebration. It came following a season within the fields and arenas of athletic competition in which play returned following all sports coming to a halt last March. The result was an inflow of accolades from the fall all the way to late spring.
SportsUltiworld

Regionals All-Time Highlights

Ultimate's March Madness showcases the best as teams punch their tickets to Nationals. May 22, 2021 by Aidan Shapiro-Leighton in Video with 0 comments. Missing your favorite college season tournaments? Have no fear! Installments of Ultiworld’s “All-Time” college tournament reels are here to help fill the gap! The March Madness of ultimate, College Regionals never fails to serve up incredible games, shocking upsets, and some of the most exciting moments the game can offer. Come for the big plays, stay for the hype celebrations as teams punch their ticket to Nationals.
Tehachapi, CAdesertnews.com

East Kern Sports Highlights Bobcats Win again; Tehachapi Softball holds Senior Night

EAST KERN COUNTY – The Boron Bobcats Varsity baseball team won again when they took on the Trona Tornadoes on Saturday, May 8th; the “Cats won by a final score of 9-7 then on May 10th, the ‘Cats brought home another win against Santa Clarita Christian by a final score of 15-13; the Ladycats traveled to Bishop Union on May 11th and came home with a loss by a final score of 9-8 then traveled to Desert to play the Scorpions on May 13th where they came home with another loss by a final score of 11-10 which puts the girl at 7-4 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League while the boys are 3-5 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League when both teams travel to Mammoth to play the Huskies on May 20th then return home for Senior Night against Rosamond on May 24th in league play; scores and stats in our next report.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

MVRHS week in review

The Vineyarder boys tennis team remained unbeaten with a dominating 5-0 win over host Nantucket Saturday afternoon on the clay courts at the Nantucket Yacht Club. MV put up 6-0, 6-0, double bagels in each match save for a tense battle in third singles between Vineyarder Jake Riis and Nantucket’s Jake Toole.