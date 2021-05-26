MVRHS sports highlights

EAST KERN COUNTY – The Boron Bobcats Varsity baseball team won again when they took on the Trona Tornadoes on Saturday, May 8th; the “Cats won by a final score of 9-7 then on May 10th, the ‘Cats brought home another win against Santa Clarita Christian by a final score of 15-13; the Ladycats traveled to Bishop Union on May 11th and came home with a loss by a final score of 9-8 then traveled to Desert to play the Scorpions on May 13th where they came home with another loss by a final score of 11-10 which puts the girl at 7-4 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League while the boys are 3-5 overall and 3rd in the High Desert League when both teams travel to Mammoth to play the Huskies on May 20th then return home for Senior Night against Rosamond on May 24th in league play; scores and stats in our next report.