Rediscovering the Joy of Drawing During the Pandemic

By Kyle Chayka
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A month or two in to the pandemic in 2020, when the spring was breaking into an anxious summer and the weather made it blessedly easier to be outside, I took up a hobby. Or maybe I revived a long-lost part of myself: I started drawing every day, which I hadn’t done since high school, the better part of two decades ago. Back then I attended figure-drawing classes and loitered in the school’s art rooms — I even painted a mural that still hangs in the school. But my commitment faded in college with the pressure to study for a non-art major.

Person
Georges Seurat
