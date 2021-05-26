newsbreak-logo
Monster Energy : Premieres International Surf Documentary ‘Big Wave Sessions' on ABC

Spectacular Big Wave Surfing Documentary Filmed Across the Globe Will Air May 29 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and World of X Games. Monster Athletes Lead the Charge of an All-Star Cast Tacking the Biggest Waves on the Planet During an Historic Big Wave Season – With Makua Rothman riding one of Biggest Waves of All Time!

