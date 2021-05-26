Monster Energy : Premieres International Surf Documentary ‘Big Wave Sessions' on ABC

Following the big finale today on ABC, want to know what you can expect in terms of The Goldbergs season 9? We’re happy to break some of what we know at the moment. Let’s kick things off with a major slice of good news: The comedy is coming back! We don’t think that this will be a huge shock to a lot of people out there but for us, we’re more than happy to get another batch of episodes down the road. We’re equally pleased as well to note that the show is going to be premiering this fall, and continues to be prominently placed on the network’s schedule.