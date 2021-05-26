newsbreak-logo
Oneonta, NY

FoxCare to offer first-dose Pfizer vaccines to kids 12 and up

By Greg Klein
allotsego.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOneonta – Bassett Healthcare Network’s Fox Pediatrics at FoxCare Center at 1 FoxCare Drive in Oneonta, is offering first dose Pfizer vaccines for patients 12 and up on Thursday, May 27, and Thursday, June 3. Clinics are being offered both days from 4 to 6 p.m. Call 607-433-1790 to make...

