The time has now come in Aquinnah when you can safely say “Happy spring.” Although it is not as green in town as it is down-Island, the trees are budding (so too is the poison ivy — watch out!), the daffodils are fading but will soon be replaced by irises, and the lilacs are blooming. I wouldn’t put your winter clothes away just yet, but you are probably not going to need snow pants again until at least October. It’s nice to see people out in their gardens, clearing beds and making things pretty.