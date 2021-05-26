newsbreak-logo
Politics

City Council approves key zoning change for Thompson Center

By Katherine Davis
Posted by 
Chicago Business Journal
Chicago Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rezoning the building is the latest step in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to sell the building to a private developer.

www.bizjournals.com
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago Business Journal

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/chicago
News Break
Politics
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

UDO: Council reviews controversial zoning changes in study meeting

HOLLAND — In a four-hour study meeting, which will not be the council's last on the topic, Holland council members reviewed the most talked-about changes proposed in the city's new zoning ordinance, the Unified Development Ordinance. A group of about 15 protestors held "No to rezoning" signs outside City Hall...
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

Derby Destination Development plat approved

The Derby City Council took the final step to pave the way for additional STAR bond project construction at its May 25 meeting, approving the final plat for the Derby Destination Development second addition. Encompassing 4.9 acres, the replatting created one larger lot for the rock-climbing gym and outdoor BMX...
Algona, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

Residential property code on Algona council's radar

ALGONA—City council members have begun their review of a proposed property and maintenance code for all housing in Algona. The proposal was discussed during a work session Monday, May 17, at City Hall. The document states: “The provisions of this code shall apply to all existing residential and nonresidential structures...
Warren, MIMacomb Daily

Warren City Council overrides veto, approves budget

Warren City Council voted unanimously to override Mayor James Fouts’ veto of the proposed 2021-22 city budget. Councilman Eddie Kabacinski attempted to vote “present” but Council President Pat Green told him he was not allowed to do that and must log a vote. According to Robert’s Rules of Order, a councilperson is allowed to abstain or vote “present.”
Gilroy, CAGilroy Dispatch

City considering changes to Senior Center

City officials are pondering a name change for the Gilroy Senior Center that would reflect the new services it could soon offer. But members of the center are concerned that such changes could hinder operations of the longtime gift shop or close it altogether. In 2019, the city hired PROS...
Provincetown, MAWicked Local

Select Board votes to seek bids for housing at former VFW site

PROVINCETOWN – The Veterans of Foreign Wars building has sat empty since 2013. Now, following years of debate on whether the site should go towards affordable housing units or a new police station, a housing development project for the town-owned site at 3 Jerome Smith Road is going out for bid.
carrollspaper.com

City Council approves sidewalk, guardrail on blind curve

A resident of southern Carroll says the City Council may very well have made a lifesaving decision when the elected officials voted Monday to fund a sidewalk and associated guardrail on the easterly side of Main Street and Timberline Road on a curve that can obscure walkers and bikers and motorized vehicles to drivers.
Amherst, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Amherst council approves roundabout for Pomeroy village center

AMHERST — A roundabout will replace a signalized intersection in the Pomeroy village center in South Amherst as part of a $1.5 million construction project. After extensive discussion and input from residents and business owners, the Town Council this week, in a 10-0 vote with three abstentions, advised the Department of Public Works to proceed with a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of West Street/ Route 116, Pomeroy Lane and West Pomeroy Lane.
Watsonville, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Watsonville City Council approves utility rate hikes

WATSONVILLE — Watsonville residents could see higher utility bills as soon as July, after city councilmembers voted Tuesday evening to adopt rate increases, that have been more than a year in the making. The new rates passed in a 6-1 vote with Mayor Jimmy Dutra dissenting. Dutra cited a desire...
Black Mountain, NCBlack Mountain News

Town Council reviews zoning ordinance changes, Owen Pool remains closed

Town Council will review state-mandated changes to the Black Mountain Code of Ordinances during a June 14 meeting. The governing body reviewed all changes to its zoning ordinances during a May 27 special call meeting. Black Mountain-based attorney Anna Stearns, who works alongside town attorney Ron Sneed, presented all changes...
Rockwell City, IAthesheffieldpress.com

Rockwell City Council approves sale of property

ROCKWELL — The Rockwell City Council decided at its May 19 regular meeting the process that will be used to sell the property of the former nuisance house at 213 Main Street East. After going into closed session under State Code 21.5, the Council unanimously approved accepting sealed bids for...
Amarillo, TXThe Amarillo Pioneer

AQHA Deal Approved by Amarillo City Council

The Amarillo City Council has approved a new deal aimed at keeping the American Quarter Horse Association in the city. On Tuesday, the City Council approved a deal between the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and the AQHA that will provide $3 million in tax incentives to the organization over a period of 10 years. In addition, another $2 million has been pledged by private citizens to be added to the deal.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City Council approves redevelopment plans

The Jersey Avenue Light Rail Redevelopment Plan area consists of 50 acres bounded by train tracks to the north and the Holland Tunnel to the south anchored by the Lackawanna industrial building. The Jersey City council made headway with two major redevelopment plans, adopting the Central Avenue Block 2901 Redevelopment...
Paragould, ARParagould Daily Press

Council condemns property, owner vows appeal

A house that got a reprieve from condemnation saw that reprieve end this week. At its May 24 meeting, the Paragould City Council voted to condemn a house at 210 S. Seventh Ave. over the objections of one of the house’s owners. The council had originally tabled the condemnation until...
Politicschicago.gov

City Council Approves Revised Affordable Requirements Ordinance

Revised ARO outlines Community Preservation areas and other measures to address rapid development and gentrification to prevent displacement of low-income residents. Today, City Council approved the revised Affordable Requirements Ordinance (ARO) designed to address the city’s systemic patterns of segregation citywide. The revised ARO expands off-site options that target Chicagoans in the greatest need for affordable rental housing while also focusing on anti-displacement measures that allow long-time residents to remain in their communities and benefit from redevelopment. The revised ARO will encourage the production of more affordable and family-sized units, while also maintaining much-needed funding for current programs that support thousands of low-income renters.