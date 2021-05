Corumbá Hydroelectric Station (GO), part of Furnas’s system, for Eletrobras. With the critical situation of the main reservoirs of the hydroelectric power stations, President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) on Friday (28) issued a decree to organize auctions for contracting with the plants to increase the security of the Brazilian electrical system and prevent power shortages. According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the decree will be published today in an additional edition of the Federal Official Gazette.