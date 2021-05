CARLSBAD, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, today announced the execution of a new and expanded credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank, NA ("Wells Fargo"). This new credit facility replaces the previous facility and increases our borrowing capacity from $10 million to $20 million and allows us to use the credit line to not only support on-going working capital needs but also to facilitate potential future acquisitions. The maturity date for the new facility has also been extended to May 24, 2024.