When you really boil it down, it seems like there are two types of purchasing people: those who buy with their head and those who buy with their heart. And while @mikekazimer might usually make more informed, "better," decisions when spending his money, I'd argue that I have more fun burning through paychecks while taking the latter approach. But when it's time to spend a big chunk of hard-earned cash on a new mountain bike, you're far better off following Kazimer's lead to find your new ride.