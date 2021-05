President Biden, addressing the evolving landscape of foreign threats to the country, told troops Friday that China thinks it will "own America" in the next 15 years. "I've spent more time with President Xi [Jinping] of China than any world leader has," Biden said while addressing Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, for Memorial Day remarks. "For 24 hours of private meetings, with just an interpreter, 17,000 miles traveling in China and here."