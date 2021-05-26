newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

BHP taps Nutrien for Canada potash mine partnership - Bloomberg News

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - BHP Group is in discussions with fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd about a partnership in the miner's potash project in Canada, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources. Potential options include Nutrien acquiring a stake in the Jansen, Saskatchewan mine, or becoming an operator and selling the potash through its channels, the report said, adding that the talks were private and there was no guarantee of a deal yet.(https://bloom.bg/3fmbtHZ)

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Potash#Bhp#Taps#Bloomberg News#Investors#Investment Returns#Crop Yields#Reuters#Nutrien Ltd#Bmo Capital Markets#Bhp Group#Australia Based Bhp#Company#Saskatchewan#Producer#Farmers#Selling#Potential Options#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Industrykfgo.com

TSX futures rise as oil prices gain

(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as oil prices gained on optimism of a demand recovery, overshadowing concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. Brent crude was up 0.37% at $69.72 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.55%...
Businesskitco.com

There is another strike at BHP's Escondida mine

(Kitco News) - The copper price has risen again in recent sessions as the workers are the world's largest copper mine have gone on strike once again. BHP (BHP:LSE) owns both Escondida and Spence where the workers have abandoned their duties over a pay dispute. Robert Pasten, the union's secretary...
Business985theriver.com

India’s Paytm targets $3 billion IPO – Bloomberg News

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian fintech start-up Paytm is aiming to raise about 218 billion rupees ($3 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) late this year, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-27/paytm-is-said-to-target-3-billion-ipo-largest-ever-for-india on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The company, formally called One97 Communications Ltd, plans to list in...
Industrykitco.com

BHP to take contingency measures at Chile mines after strike called

SANTIAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd said on Wednesday it would take contingency measures regarding operations in Chile after a labor union at its Escondida and Spence copper mines rejected the global mining firm's contract offer and called for a strike. The union, representing 205 workers who run...
Industrymining.com

Chilean union to seek strike at BHP’s Escondida and Spence copper mines

A union representing workers at BHP Group’s Escondida and Spence copper mines will seek to start a strike, it said on Tuesday, after government labor officials tried but failed to mediate an agreement. “The (company’s) last offer is too low,” said Robert Pasten, the union’s secretary. “Today, in an assembly,...
Metal Miningbloomberglaw.com

U.S Coal Mining Company Fights Environmental Review in Canada

A U.S.-based coal mining company refuted allegations in court this week that it artificially split a project to avoid an environmental impact assessment by Canadian authorities. The expansion of the Vista coal mine in the province of Alberta is separate from, and unrelated to, plans to build an underground mine,...
Businessthedechained.com

BlockFi and Blockstream Inks Partnership Deal to Expand Mining Operations

Blockstream, a prominent blockchain service provider, has announced a strategic BTC mining agreement with BlockFi, the famous digital currency service manager. In Tuesday’s announcement, one of the world’s leading distributed ledger companies described the mining agreement as a major milestone and welcomed its new partner. With access to more than...
Agriculturefeednavigator.com

Canada and UK partnerships aim to boost sustainable agriculture, productivity and animal health

UKRI has pledged over £2.2m (US$3.1m) to seven agri-tech firms to develop new agricultural techniques that will help countries meet their net zero emission targets. The funding is being awarded through UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) UK-Canada: enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability competition, which is overseen by the Transforming Food Production challenge, part of the UK's Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund and aiming to help the agricultural sector grow economically with less environmental impact. © GettyImages.
Industrykitco.com

BHP delivers first ore from Australia’s largest new iron ore mine

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, South Flank is an 80 Mtpa sustaining mine, and will be the most...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as energy losses offset mining gains

May 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was flat in early trade on Tuesday, as gains in gold were countered by a drop in oil prices, while investors were optimistic of demand recovery after the reopenings of the U.S. and European economies. * At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT),...
LifestyleBusiness Insider

Edmonton International Airport and Air Canada form landmark green partnership

First agreement in Canada to reduce the carbon impact of air travel. EDMONTON, AB, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Edmonton International Airport (EIA) and Air Canada are signing a new partnership to reduce carbon emissions and advance a green and sustainable aviation sector. The EIA-Air Canada Sustainability Partnership aims to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Canada potash project may cost BHP growth elsewhere, say investors

LONDON/TORONTO, May 17 (Reuters) - BHP Group is under pressure from Canada to greenlight a giant potash project when it makes a final investment decision by mid-year but some investors said the world’s biggest miner may obtain better returns by ploughing the funds elsewhere. The fertiliser ingredient will be in...
Industryairport-world.com

Edmonton and Air Canada sign partnership to reduce carbon emissions

Edmonton International Airport (EIA) and Air Canada are signing a new partnership to reduce carbon emissions and advance a green and sustainable aviation sector. The EIA-Air Canada Sustainability Partnership aims to reduce the carbon impact of air travel with both organisations working together to test emerging green technologies at EIA’s Airport City Sustainability Campus, an ecosystem that EIA created to foster environmental innovation.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Coal Mining Market qualitative and quantitative analysis by segments, regions, top players and forecast, 2021-2029 | BHP Billiton Ltd, Vale SA, Peabody Energy Corporation, Anglo American plc

Global Coal Mining Market Report 2021 comes with the extensive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows, and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2020-2029. This research study of Coal Mining Market involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industry.