BHP taps Nutrien for Canada potash mine partnership - Bloomberg News

UKRI has pledged over £2.2m (US$3.1m) to seven agri-tech firms to develop new agricultural techniques that will help countries meet their net zero emission targets. The funding is being awarded through UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) UK-Canada: enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability competition, which is overseen by the Transforming Food Production challenge, part of the UK's Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund and aiming to help the agricultural sector grow economically with less environmental impact. © GettyImages.