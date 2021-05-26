Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Here's what you can expect at American Family Field starting June 1

By Aly Prouty
spectrumnews1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE— The Milwaukee Brewers announced new "fan-friendly" policies that will take effect Tuesday, June 1. Fully vaccinated fans will no longer have to wear masks to American Family Field. However, officials are asking those who are not fully vaccinated to continue to mask up. This is in line with CDC guidelines.

spectrumnews1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#American Family Field#The Milwaukee Brewers#Cdc#Apple Pay#Google Pay#The Detroit Tigers#Brewers#Cashless Game Days#Line#Concession Stands#Payment#Milwaukee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
News Break
Apple
News Break
Credit Cards
News Break
Google
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Detroit Tigers vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Detroit Tigers (22-32) will collide with the Milwaukee Brewers (29-25) in the MLB Interleague battle at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 7:40 PM ET. Detroit concluded a series with a sweep over the New York Yankees at 3-2 on Friday, 6-1 on Saturday, and 6-2 on Sunday. However, the Tigers snapped a three-game winning streak after a 2-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in a quick two-game set on Monday. Starter Tyler Alexander gave up just one hit and zero runs with no walk granted but struck out two Milwaukee batters. Center Fielder Akil Baddoo scored one run on one hit with an RBI while Shortstop Harold Castro earned a one-run score on one hit in the losing effort. Second Baseman Jonathan Schoop and 3rd Baseman Jeimer Candelario drove two hits apiece while Right Fielder Victor Reyes and Catcher Jake Rogers added one hit each for Detroit in the loss.
MLBAlpena News

Milwaukee Brewers need 10 innings to beat Detroit Tigers on Monday, 3-2

MILWAUKEE — Luis Urias hit a drive that bounced over the wall and brought home Omar Narvaez with the winning run in the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Monday. The Brewers won their fifth straight and snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak. “He...
MLBoklahoman.com

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and prediction

The Arizona Diamondbacks (20-37) and Milwaukee Brewers (29-26) open a four-game set at American Family Field Thursday at 7:40 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Jon Duplantier is the projected starting pitcher for the Diamondbacks. He made...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: Avisail Garcia Looks to Carry Hot Bat from May to June

For much of the season, the Milwaukee Brewers’ offense has been floundering. Basically, pick a major offensive statistical category, and there is a very good chance that as a team, they rank near the bottom of baseball—although, to their credit, they have been trending in the right direction recently. However,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Manny Pina sitting Thursday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina is not in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jon Duplantier and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Omar Narvaez will catch left-hander Brett Anderson and bat fifth. Pina should be available off the bench. numberFire’s models project Narvaez for 9.7 FanDuel points and he has...
MLBWEAU-TV 13

Mask policy changes at American Family Field begin June 1

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - Vaccinated baseball fans will no longer need to wear masks at American Family Field starting June 1. The Milwaukee Brewers announced the policy change on Wednesday. The organization recommends fans who are not vaccinated to continue wearing masks, consistent with CDC guidelines. “As we move toward 100%...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Arizona Diamondbacks will play Game 1 of their 4-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI, on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). The Diamondbacks are heading to this game looking for a win after losing 10 of their 12 preceding matches. Arizona has posted a team ERA of 4.93 so far and moved to a 20-36 record after playing against the Mets on Tuesday. The team is currently 5th in the NL West Division.
MLBThe Ledger

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and prediction

The Arizona Diamondbacks (20-37) and Milwaukee Brewers (29-26) open a four-game set at American Family Field Thursday at 7:40 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Jon Duplantier is the projected starting pitcher for the Diamondbacks. He made...