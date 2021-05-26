Here's what you can expect at American Family Field starting June 1

Detroit Tigers vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Detroit Tigers (22-32) will collide with the Milwaukee Brewers (29-25) in the MLB Interleague battle at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 7:40 PM ET. Detroit concluded a series with a sweep over the New York Yankees at 3-2 on Friday, 6-1 on Saturday, and 6-2 on Sunday. However, the Tigers snapped a three-game winning streak after a 2-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in a quick two-game set on Monday. Starter Tyler Alexander gave up just one hit and zero runs with no walk granted but struck out two Milwaukee batters. Center Fielder Akil Baddoo scored one run on one hit with an RBI while Shortstop Harold Castro earned a one-run score on one hit in the losing effort. Second Baseman Jonathan Schoop and 3rd Baseman Jeimer Candelario drove two hits apiece while Right Fielder Victor Reyes and Catcher Jake Rogers added one hit each for Detroit in the loss.