DARLING INGREDIENTS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDH Acquisition Corp. (MDH) (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). As indicated in the Form 12b-25 filed by the Company with the SEC on May 17, 2021, the Company is in the process of reevaluating the accounting treatment of the public and private warrants issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering (the "Warrants") following the SEC Staff's issuance of the "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies" (the "Statement"). The Statement provides guidance for all special purpose acquisition companies, including the Company, regarding the accounting and reporting for their warrants.