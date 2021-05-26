newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

DARLING INGREDIENTS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. to the Board and appointed him as a member of the Board's Audit Committee, effective immediately. In connection with. Mr. Guimaraes'. election to the Board, the size of the Board...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Financial Statements#Form 8 K#New York Stock Exchange#Sec#Corporate Governance#Common Stock#Sec#Darling Ingredients Inc#Darling Ingredients Inc#Company#Inline Xbrl#Form 8 K#Executive Officers#Quarterly Installments#Appointment#Regulation S K#Indemnification Agreement#Restricted Stock Units#Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) Announces Receipt of NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE: IMPX) (the "Company") today announced that it received a formal notice of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") relating to the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") as required under the timely filing criteria established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Northern Star Acquisition Corp (STIC) Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With BARK

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northern Star Acquisition Corp. ("Northern Star") (NYSE: STIC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Northern Star's stockholders voted to approve its proposed merger with Barkbox, Inc. ("BARK" or the "Company"), the leading global brand for dogs, at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 28, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. Receives Noncompliance Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing From The NYSE

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: "VHAQU" or the "Company") announces that on May 25, 2021, as a result of its inability to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") stating that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in the NYSE American LLC Company Guide. Under the Section 1007 of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide, the Company could be granted up to 12 months to cure the late filer deficiency. The initial six month period to regain compliance is automatic and the additional six months is only granted upon request by the Company and approval by the NYSE. The NYSE notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the NYSE American.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

G Squared Ascend I Inc. Announces Receipt Of Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE: GSQD, the "Company") announced today that on May 25, 2021, the Company received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the Company has not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's stock on the NYSE, and indicated that the Company has six months to file its Form 10-Q to regain compliance.
Marketssharewise.com

State Street Announces Chief Executive Officer of State Street Institutional Services and Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s US Financials Conference

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that Chief Executive Officer of State Street Institutional Services, Francisco Aristeguieta, and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in Morgan Stanley’s US Financials Conference, to be held virtually, on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 9:30 am ET. The webcast of the event will...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Receives Expected Notice From The NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')" (the "SEC Staff Statement"). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI ("the Company") was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gannett were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MDH Acquisition Corp. Regulatory Filing Requirement

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDH Acquisition Corp. (MDH) (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). As indicated in the Form 12b-25 filed by the Company with the SEC on May 17, 2021, the Company is in the process of reevaluating the accounting treatment of the public and private warrants issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering (the "Warrants") following the SEC Staff's issuance of the "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies" (the "Statement"). The Statement provides guidance for all special purpose acquisition companies, including the Company, regarding the accounting and reporting for their warrants.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,233 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MAI Capital Management Has $1.02 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

700 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Several other large...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,884 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) SVP Sells $133,992.96 in Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAM Holding AG Sells 7,607 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 553,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,779 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $28,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 66.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).