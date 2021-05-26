Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oskaloosa, IA

Area roundup: Two-out rally leads late Panther comeback

By COLIN PETERS Herald sports writer
Posted by 
Oskaloosa Herald
Oskaloosa Herald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6bUc_0aCMDxsF00
Knoxville's Brittany Bacorn had two hits in the game. Photo by Colin Peters/Oskaloosa Herald

Softball

Knoxville 5, Oskaloosa 4

KNOXVILLE — The scoring came late in this one as Knoxville erased a three-run deficit in the seventh to walk it off.

Oskaloosa broke the scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a run and that score would hold until the sixth inning when both teams brought across one run.

The Indians added to their lead in the top of the seventh with Faith DeRonde helping her own cause with a two-run homer.

But with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers would rally for four runs on four hits to pull off the comeback win.

Freshman Ciara Heffron started in the circle for Knoxville, pitching seven innings while giving up four runs on six hits with four walks.

Brittany Bacorn went 2-for-3 with a RBI to lead the Panthers while Ashlyn Finarty had 2 RBIs and Emma Dunkin and Melanie Sullivan both had a RBI as well.

DeRonde suffered the loss after pitching seven innings and giving up five runs, four earned, on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Olivia Gordon went 2-for-4 with a RBI while Kaylee Johnson also drove in a run for the Indians.

Oskaloosa (0-1) hosts Washington (0-1) for a doubleheader on Thursday at 6 p.m. while Knoxville (1-1) travels to Davis County (1-0) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. to open conference play.

Baseball

Carlisle 6, Pella 3

CARLISLE — The Dutch fell in their first round game of the year on Tuesday night.

Pella held a 2-0 lead before a five-run fifth from the Wildcats put them on top for good.

Jason Knox blasted his first home run of the season in the contest.

Pella (1-1) is right back on the field on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. as they travel to EBF (0-0).

No. 5 (2A) Roland-Story 17, Pella Christian 2

STORY CITY — The Eagles opened up their season against one of the top teams in 2A.

The Norsemen used a big 10-run second inning on their way to ending this one in the fourth inning.

Bennett Spronk had a two-run homer for the Eagles while Corbin Westerkamp went 1-for-2 with a triple.

Pella Christian (0-1) will try to bounce back on Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they host Pleasantville (1-0).

Girls soccer

No. 7 (2A) DCG 10, Oskaloosa 0

OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa wrapped up regular season action against a tough Mustang squad, who scored 10 goals on their way to ending this one at halftime.

DCG’s Avery Korsching and Ella Forsyth both recorded hat tricks in the game.

Oskaloosa (5-9) will now prepare for postseason play as they host Fairfield (2-11) in a regional quarterfinal on Friday at 6 p.m.

No. 12 Pella 2, Indianola 0

PELLA — The Lady Dutch look playoff ready as they celebrated senior night with a shutout win over Indanola on Tuesday.

One of those seniors, Roselande Vanderhoff found the back of the net for Pella while freshman Abby Warner was credited with the other score.

Hailey Van Houweling recorded eight saves on her way to the shutout win.

No. 12 Pella (12-5) hosts South Tama (1-14) in the regional quarterfinals on Friday at 6 p.m.

Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa, IA
330
Followers
62
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Oskaloosa Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
City
Pleasantville, IA
City
Indianola, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Washington State
City
Pella, IA
Oskaloosa, IA
Sports
City
Washington, IA
Knoxville, IA
Sports
City
Oskaloosa, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Girls Soccer#Hits#Eagles#Senior Night#Oskaloosa 4 Knoxville#Indians#Pella 3 Carlisle#Dutch#Roland Story 17#Oskaloosa 0#Mustang#Dcg#Pella 2#Wildcats#Softball Knoxville#Baseball Carlisle#Rally#Lead#Rbis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Oskaloosa, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Area roundup: Boys golfers advancing to districts

WINTERSET — Postseason golf is here and Pella punched their ticket to districts after winning their sectional meet at Winterset on Friday. Pella bested Winterset by six strokes with a team score of 330. Leading the way again was Will Simpson, who added another medal to his treasure trove after...
Oskaloosa, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa girls secure senior night win

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa girls soccer team hosted South Tama Thursday night at Drost Field. The Indians used strong defense and a timely second half goal to celebrate senior night with a 2-1 victory. The first half started slow with no team getting a shot up in the first 18...
Oskaloosa, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Osky boys stun Fairfield in penalty shootout

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa boys soccer team hosted Fairfield Friday night at Drost Field. The Indians would use thrilling late game heroics to come out on top 2-1. The first half was highlighted by strong defense from Oskaloosa (9-6), especially out of their goalkeeper Landon Briggs. Within the first 10 minutes of the game Briggs had made four saves, one of which required him to jump and reach his arms up, barely tapping the ball that was bound for the back of the net over the top crossbar and out.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Christian Girls Tennis Advances to Regional Final, Pella Awaits

No. 5 Pella Christian is in the final 16 in Class 1A girls tennis after a dominating day at home, defeating Chariton 5-0 and Clarke 5-1 in the regional playoffs Saturday. The wins set up a rematch of the Tulip City showdown, as No. 8 Pella and the Eagles will clash in the 1A Regional Finals in Knoxville on Saturday, May 22nd. Pella Christian edged the Lady Dutch 6-5 in a dual with four tiebreakers on May 5th.
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Knoxville Sports Rundown – 5-15-2021

It was a banner day at Pine Knolls in Knoxville for the Panther Golf Squads on Friday. The boys cruised to a sectional title winning with a team total of 310, their lowest 18-hole score of the season besting runner-up Grinnell by 22 shots. Evan Smith was spectacular shooting a -3 67 to earn medalist honors. Beau Leisure the other Knoxville player in the top five with a 75. Knoxville will advance to the class 3A District meet on Thursday at Edmundson in Oskaloosa. Following the boys, the girls went out and shot a 199 to win by 15 shots over runner-up Pleasantville, who carded a 214, while Pella was fourth with a 224. Knoxville’s Amy Sullivan was overall medalist with a 43 while Nikolle Kussatz came in with a 46 to finish in the top five overall. Pleasantville was led by Kristen Roe with a 44, Breanna Benge was the other Trojan under 50 with a 49. Pella was led by Regan Van Wyk’s 50. Knoxville’s next meet is May 24th at the class 3A Regional in Oskaloosa, Pella will finish the regular season Thursday at Fairfield, and Pleasantville will host a class 1A regional on Monday.
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Pleasantville Sports Update 5-15-21

Pleasantville Boys Golf Finishes Fourth in Sectional at Davis County. Pleasantville’s boys golf squad finished fourth in their sectional playoff at Davis County as they finished with a score of 383. The Trojans finished behind PCM, Pella Christian, and Van Buren County in the meet. Carter Ollom and Larry Remster...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Girls Tennis, Boys Golf Advance in Playoffs; Boys Soccer Wins Red Rock Rivalry

Pella’s boys golf team advanced to the 3A District Golf round, winning the Winterset sectional meet Friday. The No. 15 in 3A Dutch shot 330, with No. 6 ranked individual Will Simpson adding another meet medal to his 2021 collection, shooting a tournament-low 73. Ayden Gordon was 6th among individuals, carding an 81, with Clayton Henry scoring 87 and Keagan Miedema shooting an 89 to round out the team score. Pella advances to the Oskaloosa 3A district meet Thursday, but first, returns to regular season action Monday at the Pella Christian Invitational at Bos Landen.
Oskaloosa, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Area roundup: Panthers win SCC golf tournament

OSKALOOSA — Knoxville and the rest of the South Central Conference boys golf teams made their way to Edmundson Golf Course in Oskaloosa on Tuesday for the SCC Invitational. Knoxville would come out on top 14 strokes over Albia with a team score of 322. The Panthers were led by...
Iowa Statektwb.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Knoxville, IAkciiradio.com

Hawks Open Postseason in Knoxville

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys golf team begins the postseason tournament Friday when they travel to Pine Knolls Country Club in Knoxville for a class 3A sectional. The Golden Hawks enter play ranked No. 30 in class 3A with a 385 average per 18 holes. Mid-Prairie is led individually in 18 hole meets this season by Dominic McCain with his average of 82.
Oskaloosa, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Indian offense thrives in win over Eagles

OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa scored a season-high eight goals on Tuesday night in an impressive 8-0 win over the visiting Eagles from Pella Christian. Oskaloosa was on the attack from the opening kick but Pella Christian keeper Hayden Te Grotenhuis was able to keep it a scoreless game with a couple of good saves in the opening 15 minutes.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Track and Field Teams Dominate Districts; Panthers Boys Find Three Automatic Bids

It was a banner night in the return to the Class 3A district meet as Pella won their state qualifying event in both the boys and girls competition Thursday at their home site. The Dutch boys scored 194 team points and automatically qualified 15 entries to the state meet in Des Moines next week, while the Lady Dutch tallied 156 team points and 10 automatic bids to Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Pella High coaching staff believes an additional five boys qualifiers and four girls entries will receive at large consideration for state.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Several Tulip City, PCM, Knoxville Entries Earn State Track Qualifying Spots

It was a banner night in the return to the Class 3A district meet as Pella won their state qualifying event in both the boys and girls competition Thursday at their home site. The Dutch boys scored 194 team points and automatically qualified 15 entries to the state meet in Des Moines next week, while the Lady Dutch tallied 156 team points and 10 automatic bids to Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Pella High coaching staff believes an additional five boys qualifiers and four girls entries will receive at large consideration for state.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Boys Tennis Dominates 1A District

It was Dutch domination at the Class 1A Boys District Tennis meet in Knoxville Wednesday, as Pella ran away with the tournament championship, and will send three entries to the state individual/doubles meet later this month. Jack Edwards and Vaughn Thompson were the district champions in doubles. The duo is...