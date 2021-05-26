Area roundup: Two-out rally leads late Panther comeback

Knoxville's Brittany Bacorn had two hits in the game. Photo by Colin Peters/Oskaloosa Herald

Softball

Knoxville 5, Oskaloosa 4

KNOXVILLE — The scoring came late in this one as Knoxville erased a three-run deficit in the seventh to walk it off.

Oskaloosa broke the scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a run and that score would hold until the sixth inning when both teams brought across one run.

The Indians added to their lead in the top of the seventh with Faith DeRonde helping her own cause with a two-run homer.

But with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers would rally for four runs on four hits to pull off the comeback win.

Freshman Ciara Heffron started in the circle for Knoxville, pitching seven innings while giving up four runs on six hits with four walks.

Brittany Bacorn went 2-for-3 with a RBI to lead the Panthers while Ashlyn Finarty had 2 RBIs and Emma Dunkin and Melanie Sullivan both had a RBI as well.

DeRonde suffered the loss after pitching seven innings and giving up five runs, four earned, on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Olivia Gordon went 2-for-4 with a RBI while Kaylee Johnson also drove in a run for the Indians.

Oskaloosa (0-1) hosts Washington (0-1) for a doubleheader on Thursday at 6 p.m. while Knoxville (1-1) travels to Davis County (1-0) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. to open conference play.

Baseball

Carlisle 6, Pella 3

CARLISLE — The Dutch fell in their first round game of the year on Tuesday night.

Pella held a 2-0 lead before a five-run fifth from the Wildcats put them on top for good.

Jason Knox blasted his first home run of the season in the contest.

Pella (1-1) is right back on the field on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. as they travel to EBF (0-0).

No. 5 (2A) Roland-Story 17, Pella Christian 2

STORY CITY — The Eagles opened up their season against one of the top teams in 2A.

The Norsemen used a big 10-run second inning on their way to ending this one in the fourth inning.

Bennett Spronk had a two-run homer for the Eagles while Corbin Westerkamp went 1-for-2 with a triple.

Pella Christian (0-1) will try to bounce back on Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they host Pleasantville (1-0).

Girls soccer

No. 7 (2A) DCG 10, Oskaloosa 0

OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa wrapped up regular season action against a tough Mustang squad, who scored 10 goals on their way to ending this one at halftime.

DCG’s Avery Korsching and Ella Forsyth both recorded hat tricks in the game.

Oskaloosa (5-9) will now prepare for postseason play as they host Fairfield (2-11) in a regional quarterfinal on Friday at 6 p.m.

No. 12 Pella 2, Indianola 0

PELLA — The Lady Dutch look playoff ready as they celebrated senior night with a shutout win over Indanola on Tuesday.

One of those seniors, Roselande Vanderhoff found the back of the net for Pella while freshman Abby Warner was credited with the other score.

Hailey Van Houweling recorded eight saves on her way to the shutout win.

No. 12 Pella (12-5) hosts South Tama (1-14) in the regional quarterfinals on Friday at 6 p.m.