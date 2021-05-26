newsbreak-logo
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Police urge Outer Banks vacationers not to leave guns behind

By Hannah Patrick
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKILL DEVIL HILLS, NC — Police are urging vacationers to keep track of their guns after a cleaning service found a loaded pistol in the room where children typically stay at an Outer Banks beach house. The Virginian Pilot reports that a Glock handgun was found in a drawer at...

www.wwaytv3.com
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Crime & Safety
