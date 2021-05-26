newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawndale, NC

North Carolina parents accused of shooting 2-year-old son

By Associated Press
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELBY, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina have accused the parents of a 2-year-old boy of staging a drive-by shooting to cover up the fact that he was shot inside the home. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that Lucentio Clark and Tianna Jumper, initially reported to police on Mother’s Day that their son was the victim of a drive-by in the town of Lawndale.

www.wwaytv3.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawndale, NC
Lawndale, NC
Society
City
Shelby, NC
State
North Carolina State
Lawndale, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Victim Of Shooting#The Boy#Police Detectives#County Police#Cleveland Police#Nc#Ap#Mother S Day#Associated Press#County Sheriff#Home#Obstruction#Justice#Copyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Relationships
Related
Winston-salem, NCRegister Citizen

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Sex CrimesPosted by
AFP

Wrongfully convicted US brothers to receive $84 mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. McCollum and Brown pursued a federal civil rights case and a jury on Friday awarded them a total of $84 million in compensatory damages, punitive damages and interest.
Wilkesboro, NCPosted by
WDCG G105

North Carolina Man 'Felt Like Karate Kid' After Scoring Big Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is still in shock after hitting it big with a winning scratch-off lottery ticket. Jeremy Pruitt, of Wilkes County, purchased a lottery ticket in the the $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off game while recently at the Run-In on Oakwoods Road in Wilkesboro, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. After scratching the ticket while still inside the store, he found that his $20 purchase was a good investment.
Lawndale, NCWITN

Sheriff: Toddler shot, flown to hospital in Cleveland County

LAWNDALE, N.C. (AP) - A sheriff says a 2-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot Sunday. Sheriff Alan Norman said a call came in about the shooting just before 10 a.m. The child was seriously injured and airlifted to a Charlotte hospital. TV station WBTV reports the call came in as a reported drive-by shooting, but deputies haven’t concluded that that was the nature of the incident.
Cleveland County, NCShelby Star

Two-year-old shot in Lawndale home

A toddler was seriously injured when he was shot in the abdomen Sunday morning. The incident happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Douglas Street in Lawndale, according to Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman. A call came into 911, and deputies, medics and firemen soon arrived, the sheriff said. Inside the...
Lawndale, NCUS News and World Report

Sheriff: North Carolina Toddler Shot, Airlifted to Hospital

LAWNDALE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says a 2-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot Sunday. Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman said a call came in about the shooting just before 10 a.m., TV station WBTV reported. The child was seriously injured and airlifted to a Charlotte hospital,...
Cleveland County, NCPosted by
WCNC

Two-year-old shot in Cleveland County, deputies say

LAWNDALE, N.C. — Cleveland County deputies say they're investigating after a toddler was shot in Lawndale on Sunday. Details were scarce, but WCNC Charlotte confirmed a 2-year-old had been reported shot at a home along Douglas Street, just down the road from a church. The child's condition is not yet known, and deputies have not provided details about the suspect or how the shooting happened.
Lawndale, NCWBTV

Toddler shot in rural Cleveland Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2-year-old was shot Sunday morning in Lawndale. Cleveland County Communications confirmed a shooting call came in around 10:30 a.m. on Douglas Street. Communications confirmed he was responsive, but his condition is unknown. Police have not yet said how the shooting occurred or if any arrests...
Cleveland County, NCShelby Star

Plea offer: At least 18 years for killing Kings Mountain man

A man charged with first-degree murder could escape a life sentence if he agrees to a plea offer from the state. Jerry Dalton Childers appeared in Cleveland County court Wednesday. Sitting in a wheelchair, the 36-year-old is still suffering from injuries sustained the night he allegedly shot and killed a...