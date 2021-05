Fans, players and coaches on both sides of Stubler Memorial Field seemed to know it would come down just the way it did, regardless of who had the ball at the end. With the ball on the 1-yard line in overtime, it was the fourth-seeded Rifle Bears who got the last word when junior Toto Fletchall sealed the deal, following his linemen across the goal line to give Rifle the 20-17 3A state semifinal win.