Tower Mall vaccination site in central Vancouver closing June 29

The COVID-19 vaccination site at Tower Mall in central Vancouver will close on June 29, according to Clark County Public Health. Tower Mall, 5403 E. Mill Plain Blvd., is one of two mass vaccination sites in Clark County. The other, at the Clark County Fairgrounds near Ridgefield, closes Friday. Those who received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine at the fairgrounds can go to the Tower Mall site for their second dose.