Vancouver, WA

Tower Mall vaccination site in central Vancouver closing June 29

By Amy Libby
Columbian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 vaccination site at Tower Mall in central Vancouver will close on June 29, according to Clark County Public Health. Tower Mall, 5403 E. Mill Plain Blvd., is one of two mass vaccination sites in Clark County. The other, at the Clark County Fairgrounds near Ridgefield, closes Friday. Those who received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine at the fairgrounds can go to the Tower Mall site for their second dose.

Vancouver, WA
Health
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Government
Clark County, WA
Health
City
Ridgefield, WA
County
Clark County, WA
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Clark County, WA
Government
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Vancouver, CA
Vancouver, WA

Dozer Day returns to Vancouver with construction site drive-thru

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Dozer Day is back! And this year it brought families right in the middle of a construction zone. Dozer Day at the Clark County Fairgrounds was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, however, organizers planned a drive-thru Dozer Day that simulated driving through an active construction zone.
Columbian

People in Business

Sherrie Jones was hired as executive director of the Southwest Washington Contractors Association. She previously was the executive director of Leadership Clark County and business development director at Camas Meadows Golf Course. The association is comprised of commercial construction professionals. FISH of Vancouver hired Roxie Doty as a volunteer coordinator....
Vancouver, WA
The Oregonian

COVID-19 outbreak temporarily closes Vancouver call center

Public health authorities say a broadband call center in Vancouver has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in 29 confirmed and two possible cases. Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said in an email late Friday that the first case at the Spectrum Communications office was...
Vancouver, WA

Call center in Vancouver shuttered due to COVID-19 outbreak

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Public health authorities say a broadband call center in Vancouver, Washington has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in 29 confirmed and two possible cases. Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said in an email late Friday that the first case at...
Vancouver, WA

The Vancouver Clinic offers vaccine appointments for 12- to 15-year-olds

The Vancouver Clinic will start providing shots for 12- to 15-year-olds starting Tuesday, but people can start booking appointments now. A guardian or parent must accompany people in that age range to their appointment. Vancouver Clinic is planning to add more first-dose appointments next week to accommodate the newly eligible people.
Clark County, WA

Permit Activity Continues to Surge as Home Buying Demand Continues

Vancouver, WA –The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) reports another month of surging permit activity in Clark County. Single-family residential (SFR) and town home permits are seeing large gains when looking at year-over-year and annual total data tables published by Clark County’s Community Development Department. This year, 98...
Vancouver, WA

Letter: Thanks to Vancouver police

Traveling north on 162nd Avenue recently, I saw an elderly gentleman in the distance having difficulty crossing the street from the median. A police car behind me saw the same thing and quickly raced around traffic to get in front of us, stopping in front of the pedestrian and turning his lights on.
Washington State

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
Washington State

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Washington State

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington State

Inslee signing HEAL Act to ensure environmental justice in WA

Environmental justice will be center stage Monday morning in Seattle’s Duwamish River Valley. That's where Gov. Jay Inslee is signing the so-called “HEAL Act.”. The acronym promises Healthy Environment for All. It comes in the wake of the creation of a statewide environmental disparities map that shows disproportionate pollution levels – hardest hit are low-income areas where people of color tend to live.
Clark County, WA

Letter: Vaccine info is available

A recent letter mentioned struggling to find information about the number of people vaccinated in the county. I want to let the writer know that the information is available at the Clark County Public Health site: https://clark.wa.gov/public-health/covid-19-vaccine. Hope that helps everyone find it. We encourage readers to express their views...
Vancouver, WA

In Our View: Fully reopening schools in fall important step

An announcement that Washington schools should plan to be open for in-person learning in the fall is a welcome development. Not only does in-person learning provide educational and social benefits that cannot be replicated online, but the decision provides some assurances for parents and guardians. The coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of school schedules has played havoc with child care and work plans.
Clark County, WA

Spiking lumber costs splinter Clark County homebuilders’ budgets

When Vancouver-based Ginn Development began work on the Latitude 45 apartments in 2019, the cost of lumber per unit for the east Vancouver complex was $8,188. Phase 2 of the project kicked off this year — a similarly sized cluster of similarly designed apartment buildings on an adjacent parcel of land. The lumber cost per unit: $22,805.