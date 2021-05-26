Flood Warning issued for Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River at Riverside. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 135.7 feet. * Flood stage is 133.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 135.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 135.7 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 136.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage. The lowest homes in the Green Rich Shores Subdivision are flooded and Thomas Lake Road is inundated and impassable. Low roads in the Deep River Plantation Subdivision are inundated. The lowest roads into properties off FM 980 northwest of Riverside are inundated and the lowest buildings are threatened. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 135.7 feet on 06/29/2004. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Trinity River Riverside 133.5 135.7 Wed 7 pm CDT 135.7 135.7 135.5