It has been an interesting week, to say the least, and today I am writing to ask again for your help!. Unfortunately, Covid is still in our community. Everything is different than a year ago, but we aren't through this pandemic. Every person in this community: parent, child, resident, visitor, must remain vigilant. FCCPS is dealing with cases in our schools every day. Mitigation practices in school buildings are strong, which is keeping overall cases low.