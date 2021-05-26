SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids | 5.29.21

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids 5/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Coming off a bad season in the MLS, the Vancouver Whitecaps have something to prove this season. They failed to make it to the playoffs last season but they started the 2021 season with 4 points after two matches. First they took out Cascadia rivals Portland Timbers, beating them by 1-0 at home in the premiere. Next it was fellow Canadians Toronto FC who came to play, with Vancouver securing a point from that 2-2 draw on the road. Toronto took an early lead in that match but Vancouver overturned the lead in their favor with goals at the 55th (Dajome) and 70th (Rose) minute. However, they conceded a late goal at the 83rd minute for the final 2-2. Vancouver were hit-or-miss at home last season, winning 6 and losing 5 matches. They had the 2nd highest goal average in 11 home matches, with 3.7 goals per home match.