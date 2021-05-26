newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids | 5.29.21

By Garrett Melcer
fcdallas.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDick's Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, Colorado. FCD record: 1-2-3 (6 pts., 13th in West) COL record: 3-2-1 (10 pts., 5th in West) FCD vs. COL all-time: 34-24-18 (117 GF, 93 GA) FCD vs. COL away: 9-16-11 (46 GF, 52 GA) RYAN GOING FORWARD. Defender Ryan Hollingshead scored his...

www.fcdallas.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Hollingshead
Person
Franco Jara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rapids#Fc Dallas#Home Game#He Got Game#Fc Dallas#Fc Dallas#Mls Regular Season#Ga#Real Salt Lake#Kickstart#Argentine#Toyota Stadium#Commerce City#Colorado Txa 21 Fcdtv#Sporting Goods#Bunches#Double Digits#Target#Video#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSthestatszone.com

2021 American MLS – Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids Preview & Prediction

When does Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids kick off? Monday 3rd May, 2021 – 03:00 (UK) Where is Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids being played? Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy. Where can I get tickets for Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids? The latest ticket information can be found on each club’s...
MLSmlsmultiplex.com

Colorado Rapids eyeing return to home form against Minnesota United

For the Colorado Rapids, a return home this weekend is a chance to build on their success on the road this year and atone for their previous appearance at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Last time that they were in their home kit, the Rapids fell 3-1 to Austin FC in...
MLStonyspicks.com

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids 5/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids 5/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Coming off a bad season in the MLS, the Vancouver Whitecaps have something to prove this season. They failed to make it to the playoffs last season but they started the 2021 season with 4 points after two matches. First they took out Cascadia rivals Portland Timbers, beating them by 1-0 at home in the premiere. Next it was fellow Canadians Toronto FC who came to play, with Vancouver securing a point from that 2-2 draw on the road. Toronto took an early lead in that match but Vancouver overturned the lead in their favor with goals at the 55th (Dajome) and 70th (Rose) minute. However, they conceded a late goal at the 83rd minute for the final 2-2. Vancouver were hit-or-miss at home last season, winning 6 and losing 5 matches. They had the 2nd highest goal average in 11 home matches, with 3.7 goals per home match.
MLSpunditfeed.com

Minnesota Utd vs Austin prediction, betting odds, free tips (02/05/2021)

Western Conference power hitters Minnesota United are in action against MLS newcomers Austin FC. The hosts have lost their first two fixtures, while Austin makes the trip after securing an impressive 1-3 win against Colorado Rapids. We have done extensive research for this preview, so we can help you out with a few free betting tips.
MLSchatsports.com

Post Match: Disjointed Whitecaps fall to Colorado Rapids

Well, it had to happen eventually. After two strong performances, which earned the Caps four points against likely trophy contenders Portland Timbers and Toronto FC, Vancouver fell back to earth in a 1-0 loss to Colorado Rapids Sunday night at Rio Tinto Stadium. A disjointed attacking performance from the Caps,...
MLSGazette

Colorado Rapids looking forward to opportunity to rebound against Vancouver Whitecaps

Colorado Rapids’ third matchday of the season will tip the scales on the early season performances. Robin Fraser’s bunch enters Sunday’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium looking for their first win of the season. Fraser liked what he saw in a scoreless draw at FC Dallas in the season opener before last week’s loss to Austin.
MLSDallas News

This is the one: FC Dallas rekindles rivalry with Houston Dynamo ahead of Texas Derby

Paxton Pomykal didn’t hide his feelings ahead of the Texas Derby this weekend. MLS may now have three Texas teams, with expansion team Austin FC enjoying success on its debut, with two wins in the first three games. Yet, Saturday afternoon’s visit from Houston Dynamo FC is still priority No. 1 for the homegrown midfielder when it comes to a rivalry matchup.
MLSPosted by
DFW Community News

Matchday Guide: FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo FC | 5.8.2021

FRISCO, Texas - Join us at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, May 8 to cheer on FC Dallas as the club takes on Houston Dynamo FC in the first Texas Derby of the 2021 season. To ensure the health and safety of guests, players and staff, the following policies and procedures will be in effect during the beginning of the 2021 season. Click here for Toyota Stadium Safety Protocols.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

FC Dallas, Houston set to tussle in Texas Derby

FC Dallas (1-1-1, 4 points) picked up its first win of the season when it swamped Portland 4-1 at home on May 1. Dallas' goals came from Andres Ricaurte (in the second minute), Jader Obrian (14th minute), Bressan (three minutes into first-half stoppage time) and Dante Sealy (85th minute). Sealy's...
MLSstarsandstripesfc.com

Playing the what if game! What if Covid didnt happen?

Its been over a year since Covid has impacted the world in the sports atmosphere. We are still not out of this pandemic as there are are restrictions to the amount of fans in stadiums, location of games being moved due to restrictions in the given area, and so much more. I am going to play the what if game and put my thoughts out there on the different scenarios that USMNT would have gone through if Covid didnt destroy sports.
MLSchatsports.com

Takeaways from FC Dallas’ draw with the Houston Dynamo

A draw with any team isn’t ideal at home. But a draw with your top rival at home is truly like kissing your sister. That is how FC Dallas should be feeling after their disappointing result on Saturday in the first leg of the Texas Derby in 2021. A 1-1 draw against the Houston Dynamo is really not acceptable these days.
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

FC Dallas, Dynamo draw in first Texas Derby match of season

FC Dallas (1-1-2, 5 points) was forced to be satisfied with its second home draw of the season after swamping Portland 4-1 last week. The Dynamo (1-1-2, 5 points) earned its second consecutive 1-1 draw after tying with Los Angeles FC at home on May 1. Fabrice-Jean Picault, who spent...
MLSHouston Chronicle

Dynamo, FC Dallas resume 'El Capitan' rivalry

If Fafa Picault scores his first Dynamo goal on Saturday but doesn’t celebrate, Houston fans don’t need to worry that one of their club’s newest players isn’t all-in on coach Tab Ramos’ project. Picault would just be following soccer tradition: Don’t celebrate against your old club. In this case, that...
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Matchday 4 MNUFC at Colorado Rapids

Tonight at 9 PM, Minnesota United FC faces off with Colorado Rapids for the first time in the 2021. Once again tonight Minnesota United will also be looking for their first points of the season. So the question is whether or not the winless and pointless Loons will be able to manage to scrape out points tonight in Colorado.
MLSchatsports.com

Cole Bassett makes statement in sparking Colorado Rapids win

Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. Cole Bassett came on as a second half, sparking the Colorado Rapids to an impressive 3-2 comeback win over Minnesota United on Saturday night. The win gives the suddenly solid Rapids a 2-1-1 (seven points) start to the season.
MLSHouston Chronicle

Fafà Picault makes Texas Derby history in Dynamo's draw with FC Dallas

Dynamo forward Fafà Picault made Texas Derby history and had fun playing mind games with a former teammate in the process. No player in the history of Houston’s rivalry with FC Dallas had scored in the series for both teams before Picault converted a first-half penalty kick during the teams’ 1-1 draw Saturday afternoon at Toyota Stadium.
MLSchatsports.com

Game Recap: Colorado Rapids 3, Minnesota United FC 2

After going down 2-0 to Minnesota United FC in the first half, it appeared as though the Colorado Rapids might be on their way to another home loss. But whatever Robin Fraser told the players in the locker room at halftime, worked. The Rapids came out with a renewed energy...