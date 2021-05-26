Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Isbell, Amythyst Kiah lead Americana music awards

By KRISTIN M. HALL
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah are both up for three nominations at this year's Americana Honors and Awards show, which will resume in-person after the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's awards ceremony. Nominees were announced on Wednesday for the Sept. 22 show in Nashville,...

