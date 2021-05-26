Special Weather Statement issued for Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Ritchie; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR DODDRIDGE, NORTHWESTERN HARRISON, SOUTHEASTERN TYLER AND EAST CENTRAL RITCHIE COUNTIES At 126 PM EDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Flooding has been reported in and around the towns of Pennsboro and Greenwood, including along Dotson Run. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Salem, West Union, Pullman, Smithburg, Blandville, Canton, New Milton, Grove, Center Point, Greenwood, Sedalia, Berea and Wallace. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED