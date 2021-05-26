newsbreak-logo
Carroll County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Frederick by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN CARROLL AND NORTHEASTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND At 418 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Emmitsburg to 7 miles south of Taneytown, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Westminster, Emmitsburg, Taneytown, Manchester, Union Bridge, Harney, Lineboro, Linwood, Detour, Uniontown, Millers, Keysville and Keymar. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Allegany County, MDweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Carroll County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CARROLL COUNTY At 903 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Airy, or 11 miles northeast of Damascus, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Mount Airy and Winfield. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Carroll County, MDweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carroll The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Carroll County in north central Maryland * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 831 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles north of Mount Airy, or 10 miles southwest of Westminster, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Westminster, New Windsor, Wagners Mill and Marston. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 01:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Winds have dropped below advisory criteria. However, northwesterly winds could occasionally gust up to 35 mph at times during the overnight hours.
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baltimore; Carroll; Frederick; Howard; Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CARROLL COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...WESTERN HOWARD AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MARYLAND...EASTERN FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...WEST CENTRAL BALTIMORE COUNTY IN NORTHERN MARYLAND AND EAST CENTRAL LOUDOUN COUNTIES IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The showers which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, high winds remain possible through this evening. A High Wind Warning remains in effect through late tonight.
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; Washington HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast and northern Maryland, northern Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.