Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carroll The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Carroll County in north central Maryland * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 831 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles north of Mount Airy, or 10 miles southwest of Westminster, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Westminster, New Windsor, Wagners Mill and Marston. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN