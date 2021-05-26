Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keith; Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 400 PM CDT/300 PM MDT/. * At 319 PM CDT/219 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paxton, or 15 miles east of Ogallala, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Paxton, Sarben, Big Bald Hill, Nevens and Broganville. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 134 and 150. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov