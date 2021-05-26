newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keith County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keith; Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 400 PM CDT/300 PM MDT/. * At 319 PM CDT/219 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paxton, or 15 miles east of Ogallala, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Paxton, Sarben, Big Bald Hill, Nevens and Broganville. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 134 and 150. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Keith County, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Paxton, NE
City
Ogallala, NE
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
North Platte, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Weather Radar#Interstate 80#Eastern Keith County#Severe Certainty#Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Immediate Severity#Quarter Size Hail#Mdt#Target Area#Trees#Siding#Vehicles#Nevens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Keith County, NEPosted by
North Platte Post

Flood Warning Issued For Area

East Central Keith County in southwestern Nebraska... Northern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska... South Central McPherson County in west central Nebraska... * Until 1130 AM MDT /1230 PM CDT/. * At 837 AM MDT /937 AM CDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain. gauges indicated heavy rain. Localized flooding is ongoing...
Lincoln County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 944 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maxwell, or 10 miles east of North Platte, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include North Platte, Maxwell, North Platte Airport, Keith and Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 181 and 198. Highway 83 between mile markers 91 and 95. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Lincoln County, NEweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lincoln; Perkins The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flood Warning for Southern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Perkins County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 430 AM CDT /330 AM MDT/. * At 1221 AM CDT /1121 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wallace, Madrid, Elsie, Wellfleet, Dickens, Somerset, Grainton and Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area.
Arthur County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Garden, Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Garden; Keith SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARTHUR NORTHWESTERN KEITH AND SOUTHEASTERN GARDEN COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lewellen, or 15 miles east of Oshkosh, moving northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Arthur...northwestern Keith and southeastern Garden Counties, including the following locations... Ruthon, Haythorn Lake, Belmar, Clear Creek State Wildlife Management Area, McKeag and Otter Creek Campground. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 108 and 118. Highway 92 between mile markers 116 and 126.
Hayes County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hayes, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hayes; Keith; Lincoln; Perkins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN PERKINS...SOUTHEASTERN KEITH...SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHERN HAYES COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM CDT/1030 PM MDT/ At 1047 PM CDT/947 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elsie, or 22 miles east of Grant, moving southeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wallace, Elsie, Dickens, Grainton and Marengo.
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Frontier, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Custer; Frontier; Lincoln SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FRONTIER...EASTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHWESTERN CUSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 747 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Maxwell, or 16 miles east of North Platte, moving east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Brady, Maxwell, Keith, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Etna, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area and Vroman. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 185 and 207.
Lincoln County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Logan, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Maloney, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; McPherson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LINCOLN...SOUTHERN LOGAN AND SOUTHEASTERN MCPHERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 613 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers with strong wind gusts along a line extending from near Tryon to near Maxwell to near Wellfleet. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include North Platte, Stapleton, Tryon, Hershey, Brady, Maxwell, Wellfleet, Gandy, Ringgold, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, North Platte Airport, Keith, Logan, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Tarboz Lake, Hoagland, Birdwood and Somerset. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 197 and 245. Highway 97 between mile markers 1 and 35. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 165 and 207. Highway 83 between mile markers 53 and 116.