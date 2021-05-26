Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Maloney, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; McPherson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LINCOLN...SOUTHERN LOGAN AND SOUTHEASTERN MCPHERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 613 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers with strong wind gusts along a line extending from near Tryon to near Maxwell to near Wellfleet. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include North Platte, Stapleton, Tryon, Hershey, Brady, Maxwell, Wellfleet, Gandy, Ringgold, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, North Platte Airport, Keith, Logan, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Tarboz Lake, Hoagland, Birdwood and Somerset. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 197 and 245. Highway 97 between mile markers 1 and 35. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 165 and 207. Highway 83 between mile markers 53 and 116.