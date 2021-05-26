Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 318 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Victoria, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Victoria around 325 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Walker. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...<50MPH