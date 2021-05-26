newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN TYLER COUNTIES At 419 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Sistersville, or 9 miles northeast of St. Marys, moving northeast at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Paden City, Sistersville, Matamoras, Friendly, Fly and New Matamoras. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Matamoras, OH
County
Washington County, OH
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Extreme Weather#Storm#16 45 00#St Marys#Torrential Rainfall#Flooding#Winds#Severity#Sistersville#Paden City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Athens County, OHweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 03:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Athens County, OHweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Athens, Meigs, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 06:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Ohio and West Virginia, including the following areas, in southeast Ohio, Athens, Meigs, and Washington. In West Virginia, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Mason, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt, and Wood. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning * Thunderstorms and heavy showers are still possible through late morning. Any excessive rainfall amounts could pose a threat to areas in this watch, especially to those who have already experienced water issues from recent convection. With the ground already saturated any additional heavy rainfall is likely to cause excess runoff and localized flooding.