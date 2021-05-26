Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN TYLER COUNTIES At 419 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Sistersville, or 9 miles northeast of St. Marys, moving northeast at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Paden City, Sistersville, Matamoras, Friendly, Fly and New Matamoras. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov