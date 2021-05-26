Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 06:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Ohio and West Virginia, including the following areas, in southeast Ohio, Athens, Meigs, and Washington. In West Virginia, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Mason, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt, and Wood. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning * Thunderstorms and heavy showers are still possible through late morning. Any excessive rainfall amounts could pose a threat to areas in this watch, especially to those who have already experienced water issues from recent convection. With the ground already saturated any additional heavy rainfall is likely to cause excess runoff and localized flooding.