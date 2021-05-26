Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Lancaster; Lebanon; Perry; Schuylkill; York HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Fulton, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM Friday to 2 AM EDT Saturday. The strongest winds are likely Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Downed tree limbs onto power lines will likely result in scattered power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.