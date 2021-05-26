newsbreak-logo
Adams County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

 3 days ago

Effective: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ADAMS COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service State College PA.

Pennsylvania State
Adams County, PA
Adams County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Mifflin; Perry; Schuylkill; York PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one-half mile and impact driving conditions across parts of south central Pennsylvania early this morning. Motorists should travel with caution and be prepared for low visibility. The fog will dissipate by 9AM.
Adams County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; McKean; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Perry; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; Warren; York SMALL HAIL POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON Scattered to numerous showers will impact central Pennsylvania this afternoon, tied to a strong upper air disturbance. Some of the stronger cells will likely produce small hail, a brief wind gust to around 35 mph, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Showers should begin to diminish in coverage after about 6 pm.
Adams County, PA

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Lancaster; Lebanon; Perry; Schuylkill; York HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Fulton, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM Friday to 2 AM EDT Saturday. The strongest winds are likely Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Downed tree limbs onto power lines will likely result in scattered power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Pennsylvania State
PennLive.com

Scattered power outages reported as winds diminish across central Pa.

It’s a good day to pick up sticks and clean up yards following Friday’s high winds, which swept across the region causing power outages and downed trees. As of 7 a.m., three major power distributors in the region were reporting more than 3,000 outages, with 990 in Dauphin County and 275 in Cumberland County. There are about 469 outages in Lebanon County, 589 in York County, 520 in Perry County and 246 in Adams County.
Adams County, PA Gettysburg Times

High winds knock out power across Adams County

High winds knocked out power Friday in many areas of Adams County. As of 3:30 p.m., Adams Electric Cooperative’s website showed 455 customers without electricity in Franklin Township, 362 in Menallen Township, 40 in Reading Township, and 22 in Tyrone Township.