newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garfield County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 203 BELOW 6500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 203 Lower Colorado River below 6500 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Garfield County, CO
County
Mesa County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Severe Weather#Weather Conditions#Extreme Weather#Extreme Temperatures#Lower Colorado River#14 17 00#Southwest#Strong Winds#Gusty Winds#Gusts#Warm Temperatures#Relative Humidity#Target Area#Fires#Severity#Severe Certainty#Extreme Fire Behavior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
De Beque, COAspen Daily News

Testing water quality below Grizzly burn scar

The Middle Colorado Watershed Council (MCWC) is a nonprofit focused on protecting the Colorado River between the mouth of Glenwood Canyon, at the Garfield-Eagle county line, and De Beque. This 75-mile stretch of river passes through Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Silt, Rifle and Parachute. Recently, the MCWC was awarded a...
Delta County, COweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Little Snake, Lower Colorado River, North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Little Snake; Lower Colorado River; North Fork; Paradox Valley; White River FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 202, 203, 290, AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 203 Lower Colorado River, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will likely become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
Delta County, COweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 02:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 9500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 9500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts above 11,000 feet. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and west central Colorado. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel may be very difficult over higher mountain passes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Delta County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 10:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 11:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Grand Valley; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DELTA AND NORTH CENTRAL MESA COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM MDT At 1030 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles northwest of Palisade to near Grand Junction to 19 miles southeast of Fruita. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. A 48 mph gust was recorded at Grand Junction Airport. Locations impacted include Grand Junction, Palisade, De Beque, Mesa, Skyway, Cameo, Fruitvale, Molina, Clifton, Orchard Mesa, Whitewater and Redlands. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 28 and 63. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 32 and 55. Colorado 65 between mile markers 30 and 61. Colorado 141 between mile markers 145 and 162.