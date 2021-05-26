Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 203 BELOW 6500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 203 Lower Colorado River below 6500 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.alerts.weather.gov