Delta County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Snake, North Fork, Paradox Valley, White River by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Little Snake; North Fork; Paradox Valley; White River RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 202, 290, 292, AND 490 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.

Gunnison County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Gunnison River Valley, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Upper Gunnison River Valley; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1252 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gunnison, moving northwest at 5 mph. Pea to 1/2 inch size hail may accumulate along Route 135. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gunnison and Almont. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 156 and 165. Colorado 135 between mile markers 1 and 24.
San Miguel County, CO

‘We get diddlysquat’

“Pop and drop,” forecasters call it. It’s a storm in name only: dark clouds, perhaps a rumble or two of thunder (the ‘popping’ sound), maybe a few sheets of rain. It’s the sort of weather pattern — weather holding pattern — that southwestern Colorado is in right now, and Tom Renwick, a forecaster in the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office, doesn’t see it changing anytime soon.
Dolores County, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will likely become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
Delta County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 11:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL PITKIN AND EASTERN MESA COUNTIES UNTIL NOON MDT At 1114 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles east of Collbran, or 29 miles southwest of Glenwood Springs, moving east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Pitkin and eastern Mesa Counties.
Delta County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 10:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 11:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Grand Valley; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DELTA AND NORTH CENTRAL MESA COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM MDT At 1030 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles northwest of Palisade to near Grand Junction to 19 miles southeast of Fruita. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. A 48 mph gust was recorded at Grand Junction Airport. Locations impacted include Grand Junction, Palisade, De Beque, Mesa, Skyway, Cameo, Fruitvale, Molina, Clifton, Orchard Mesa, Whitewater and Redlands. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 28 and 63. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 32 and 55. Colorado 65 between mile markers 30 and 61. Colorado 141 between mile markers 145 and 162.
Garfield County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Valley, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Grand Valley; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MESA COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM MDT At 534 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near the Redlands in between Fruita and Grand Junction, moving northeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Grand Junction, Fruita, Redlands, Fruitvale and Orchard Mesa. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 18 and 34. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 32 and 33.
Delta County, CO

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 02:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 9500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 9500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts above 11,000 feet. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and west central Colorado. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel may be very difficult over higher mountain passes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.