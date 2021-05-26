newsbreak-logo
Kosciusko County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Kosciusko, Whitley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kosciusko; Whitley A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN WHITLEY AND NORTHEASTERN KOSCIUSKO COUNTIES At 417 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Warsaw, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Warsaw, Winona Lake, North Webster, Pierceton, Etna, Leesburg, Little Chapman Lake, Oswego, Big Barbee Lake, Ridinger Lake, Monoquet, James Lake, Irish Lake, Sechrist Lake, Big Chapman Lake, Clunette, Tippecanoe Lake and Wooster. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov
