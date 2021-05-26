Special Weather Statement issued for Kosciusko, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 05:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ INC017-085-103-169-183-110330- /O.EXT.KIWX.FL.W.0013.000000T0000Z-210511T0908Z/ /NMCI3.1.ER.210509T2352Z.210510T0430Z.210510T0908Z.NO/ 525 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Eel River at North Manchester. * Until late tonight. * At 4:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the last 24 hours was 11.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.1 feet early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, The river is at flood stage, minor agricultural flooding occurs. Target Area: Cass; Kosciusko; Miami; Wabash; Whitley The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Salamonie River below Warren affecting Wabash, Huntington, Blackford, Wells and Jay Counties. Salamonie River at Portland affecting Jay County. Wabash River near Bluffton affecting Wells County. Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Allen, Paulding and Putnam Counties. Maumee River near Defiance affecting Henry and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio Eel River at North Manchester affecting Miami, Wabash, Whitley, Kosciusko and Cass Counties. Maumee River at Fort Wayne affecting Allen and Paulding Counties. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen, Van Wert and Adams Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Maumee River at Napoleon affecting Henry County. .Recent rainfall has led to rises on area rivers.