Chenango County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chenango by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chenango A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN OTSEGO...NORTHERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHEASTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Unadilla, or 12 miles northwest of Walton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oneonta, Sidney, Delhi, Davenport, Maryland, Kortright, Meredith, Masonville, Unadilla and Stamford. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Schuyler; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Lackawanna and Pike counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Chenango County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Chenango County in central New York Central Cortland County in central New York Southern Madison County in central New York * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 914 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cortland, Homer, Truxton, Otselic, McGraw, Cuyler, East Homer, De Ruyter, Munsons Corners, South Cortland, Deruyter, Mc Graw and Cortland West.