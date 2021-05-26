newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle's latest street sweeper gets a new name: Ok Broomer

Posted by 
My Ballard
My Ballard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fqRK_0aCMC4kG00
Seattle's new sweeper is small enough to fit in protected bike lanes.SDOT

Seattle's latest naming contest has just wrapped up, with the city's newest street and bike lane sweeper being named Ok Broomer.

The sweeper was named by an 11-year-old boy named Pascal from Licton Springs. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation, the name gained over 1,500 votes on Twitter, securing the new name for the street sweeper. Ok Broomer came in narrowly ahead of the second-most popular name: Sir Sweeps-a-Lot. The contest was done sweet-sixteen style

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fas2G_0aCMC4kG00

The Ok Broomer sweeper is a smaller version of a normal street sweeper and will be used to fit within the city's protected bike lanes. Its top speed is just 25mph and will be making its way around Seattle's bike corridors.

Before SDOT got the sweeper, city crews had to clear bike lanes manually without machinery, which was a time-consuming process. The new sweeper will allow SDOT to cover more ground and sweet more efficiently. "It’ll be especially helpful in late fall when the leaves start falling, during spring when cherry blossoms are everywhere, and after windstorms when debris clutters the bike lanes," SDOT shared on their blog.

In partnership with Seattle Public Utilities, SDOT sweets over 26,000 "broom-miles" of streets each year in the city. Broom-miles are the total miles that operators sweep—there are about 40 routes of varying lengths that the city sweeps at different frequencies, according to SDOT.

SDOT sweeps up around 5,000 tons of debris annually, which prevents pollutants like metals, nutrients, tire dust, and plastics from entering local waterways.  SDOT has some recommendations to help keep streets bike lines clean and free or debris:

  • Move your car from the street on the scheduled sweeping date and organize your neighbors to do the same.  This allows the sweepers to get closer to the curb, where much of the debris and pollutants accumulate.
  • Wash your car at a designated car wash or in your yard. Soapy and dirty wash water might otherwise drain to and pollute the local lakes or Puget Sound.
  • Maintain your car so that it doesn’t leak fluids.
  • Adopt a drain near your residence or work. Sweepers may not always reach all areas of the street, and assisting by keeping the storm drain clear of debris helps prevent flooding during rainstorms. 

The Ok Broomer sweeper is the second city machine named by residents in recent months: Back in April, Seattle Public Utilities announced that the new tunnel boring machine in Ballard would be named MudHoney. The tunnel boring machine is being used in the Ship Canal Water Quality project to dig a wastewater storage tunnel to reduce water pollution in Salmon Bay, the Ship Canal, and other waterways.

Photo: SDOT

My Ballard

My Ballard

Seattle, WA
292
Followers
97
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

My Ballard is the leading daily news source for North Seattle.

 https://www.myballard.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Cars
City
Ballard, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Water Pollution#Street Sweeper#Bike Lanes#City Streets#Sdot Seattle#Seattle Public Utilities#Mudhoney#Lanes Sdot Seattle#Sdot Sweets#City Crews#Photo#Sweepers#Tire Dust#Spring#Top Speed#Debris#Puget Sound#Licton Springs#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cars
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
My Ballard

Construction starts on supportive housing project Ballard Crossing

The latest project to add more supportive housing in Seattle has broken ground in Ballard. The Ballard Crossing is a project of Plymouth Housing, a non-profit, independent organization formed to develop and operate housing for those facing homelessness. Ballard Crossing will include 79 supportive housing units and is being built at 6400 15th Ave NW. The development site is the former location of Corry’s Fine Dry Cleaning and Fuzzy Wuzzy Rug Cleaning.
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

It Cost the City $14,000 to Remove SPD’s East Precinct Fortress

Let’s just say, hypothetically, that you built a giant concrete wall around your home, blocking multiple lanes of traffic and sidewalks and a bike lane. And then, after admiring it for about a year, you decided that you’d like to have it removed, please. What would it cost to hire someone to take it away?
Seattle, WAwedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

Sand Point Way NE: Stores and Stations at NE 97th Street

The establishment of the Naval Air Station at Sand Point in the 1920s caused Sand Point Way NE to become an arterial street. Even though the naval base grew slowly at first, its presence caused northeast Seattle to hope for economic benefits of jobs at the base and commercial growth nearby.
Posted by
Tree Langdon

Seattle WA Improves Off Leash Parks

Seattle is a dog-friendly city, with lots of options for outdoor activities where you can bring them along with you. Dogs are generally welcome in all Seattle parks as long as they are on a leash.
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

Schmitz Park Boulevard Restoration Begins

Seattle Parks and Recreation is happy to announce that the first of five Olmsted restoration sites, Schmitz Park Boulevard, is moving into construction. The Seattle Conservation Corps will work with Seattle Parks and Recreation’s carpentry, concrete, and metal shops to create a permanent pathway up the hill at SW Stevens St. and 52nd to 58th Ave. SW near the park entrance closest to the Alki Community Center. This project will include a stairway and habitat restoration. The project construction will begin in mid-May and be completed by the end of the summer.
Seattle, WAwhitecenternow.com

RapidRide H Line ‘groundbreaking’ tomorrow in White Center

During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for “groundbreaking” in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to launching. Work to prepare for the Route 120 conversion has already been under way on much of the West Seattle section of the route for almost a year – repaving and utilities. Today, details of this week’s event have been announced – 9:30 am Tuesday at Steve Cox Memorial Park. We’ll of course be there to cover it. P.S. Launch date for the new RapidRide has been pushed back three times but is currently set for next year.
Seattle, WAtheurbanist.org

Lake City on the Rise with Hundreds of Apartments

Long predominantly flanked by auto dealerships and auto shops, parking lots, and single-family homes, Lake City Way is seeing an influx of multifamily development. This corridor links the Lake City hub urban village with Roosevelt and Seattle’s northeastern suburbs. Upzoned in 2019 when Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) went citywide save for single-family zones, the City now allows the vast majority of the corridor to develop taller residential and commercial buildings.
Posted by
Rock a Little Travel

24 Hours in Seattle

If you have yet to experience America's Pacific Northwest then you must plan a visit to Seattle. Seattle has so much to offer first time visitors, no matter your interests. Those into the outdoors will love all the local parks and waterfronts in the region.
whitecenternow.com

White Center Schools

Monday, May 17th, 2021 Posted in King County, Metro, White Center news | No Comments ». During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for "groundbreaking" in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to ... Read more..
King County, WAtheorcasonian.com

King Co. has $9B plan to save salmon habitat for our orca

It doesn’t look like much, this ditch by the side of the road. But to King County’s culvert hunters, this isn’t a throwaway landscape. Kat Krohn, an engineer and fish passage specialist for King County, chopped right into a fierce bramble of blackberries and got into the ditch as traffic roared by on a busy thoroughfare in Lake Forest Park. Here, Lyon Creek flows through Lake Forest Park before draining into the northwest corner of Lake Washington, crossing in culverts under roads and even private driveways all along the way.