Report: Guy Fieri is currently highest-paid celebrity chef

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Currently, the highest-paid celebrity chef on TV is Guy Fieri.

The "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" star signed a contract with the Food Network worth $80 million over three years - a $50 million raise from his previous deal.

It makes the UNLV grad the highest-paid star on the network which is owned by Discovery.

