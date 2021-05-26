newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight starting Game 6 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4uGX_0aCMBygY00

The Florida Panthers will start Spencer Knight in goal for Wednesday’s Game 6 against the host Tampa Bay Lightning.

It will be the second straight start for the 20-year-old Knight, who stopped 36 of 37 shots in Florida’s 4-1 Game 5 victory Monday night to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 3-2 in the Central Division first-round series.

Knight, who yielded a goal on his first shot 53 seconds into the game, became the youngest goalie in NHL history to make his playoff debut in an elimination game and the second-youngest netminder to win his postseason debut.

The 13th pick of the 2019 NHL Draft out of Boston College, Knight has yet to lose in the NHL. The Connecticut native went 4-0-0 with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage in the regular season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HpWJ_0aCMBygY00 Also Read:
NHL power rankings: Panthers roar to No. 1 ahead of Stanley Cup playoffs

Knight is the third goaltender to start for the Panthers this series. Sergei Bobrovsky, who led Florida goalies with 30 regular-season starts, was pulled after surrendering five goals on 14 shots in Saturday’s 6-2 loss in Game 4.

Bobrovsky also started Game 1 on May 16, when he made 35 saves in a 5-4 loss. Backup goalie Chris Driedger has allowed eight goals in his three appearances in this series, including starts in Game 2 — which the Panthers lost 3-1 — and Game 3, a 6-5 overtime victory by Florida.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Spencer Knight
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Chris Driedger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Victory Monday#Nhl Draft#The Florida Panthers#The Central Division#Nhl Draft#The Game#Florida Goalies#Panthers Roar#Vegas Golden Knights#Nhl History#Nhl Power Rankings#Starts#Thursday Preview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
Hockey
Sports
Boston College
Related
NHLESPN

Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett suspended one game for boarding

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett has been suspended one game for boarding following a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Monday. The incident occurred in the third period of the Tampa Bay Lightning's 5-4 win over the Panthers in Game 1 of the first round series on Sunday. Bennett delivered a forceful hit on Lightning forward Blake Coleman into the boards. Bennett was assessed two minutes for charging on the play.
NHLchatsports.com

Lightning Beat Panthers 5-4 In Game 1 Of Playoff Series

SUNRISE (AP) — For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the return of several key players couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the defending champion Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series.
NHLspotonflorida.com

Point scores 2 in 3rd to lift Lightning over Panthers 5-4

Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series. Nikita Kucherov scored two power-play goals...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Stanley Cup Playoffs takeaways: Kucherov return sparks Lightning

You weren’t expecting a bunch of blowouts were you?. The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs got underway this weekend with three of the first four games requiring overtime and the other being a heated back-and-forth one-goal thriller between state rivals. Yep. It’s definitely the post-season, folks. The Capitals downed the Bruins...
NHLkdal610.com

Panthers’ Sam Bennett to have hearing with NHL

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. Bennett is facing potential discipline for boarding Tampa Bay forward Blake Coleman midway into the third period of the Panthers’ 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Sunday. The contest was the opener of the teams’ first-round series.
NHLprohockeynews.com

Panthers drop Game 1 to Tampa

In Sunrise, Brayden Point scored a power play goal at 13:00 of the third period and then potted the game-winner with less than two minutes left in the game for a 5-4 Tampa Bay. Lightning win over the Panthers. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves to get the win. Ryan McDonagh...
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

NHL roundup: Brayden Point strikes twice as Lightning top Panthers

Brayden Point's second goal of the game with 74 seconds remaining was the winner and Nikita Kucherov tallied two goals and an assist in his first game of the season as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning claimed a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers to open their Stanley Cup playoffs series Sunday in Sunrise, Fla.
Hockeylitterboxcats.com

Heartbreak as Lightning seize home-ice advantage with 5-4 win over Panthers

Brayden Point tied the game with a power-play goal at the 13-minute mark and then converted on a breakaway with 1:14 left in regulation to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-4 comeback win over the Florida Panthers in an intense opening game in the best-of-seven series that’s been 27 years in the making.
NHLtheScore

Lightning HC: Bennett's hit on Coleman was 'predatory'

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper called out Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett for his check on Blake Coleman in Game 1 on Sunday night. Cooper said it was a "predatory hit," according to NHL.com's Brian Burns. Bennett received a two-minute minor for charging on the play, and the...
NHLClick2Houston.com

Intensity from the outset in Sunshine State playoff series

The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top. Or perhaps it's just a taste of what's to come in their opening-round Sunshine State series. The defending champion Lightning take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 Tuesday night (8 p.m. EDT, CNBC) in Sunrise, Florida.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Lightning take on the Panthers on 3-game skid

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (37-14-5, second in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers +103, Lightning -122; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will try to break its three-game skid when the Lightning take on Florida. The Panthers have gone 37-14-5...
NHLNHL

5 Takeaways: 'Very Intense' Action as Panthers Drop Game 1 to Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. - If this game was a taste of things to come, buckle up. In a heated matchup that featured multiple lead changes, a lot of chippiness and at least a few hundred rubber rats, the Panthers came up just short in 5-4 loss to the Lightning in the opening game of the first-ever playoff series between the two in-state rivals at BB&T Center on Sunday.
NHLMiami Herald

The Panthers were ferocious attacking Lightning Sunday. This is what Florida needs to do

The Florida Panthers have a lot to learn — that’s according to their own coach — and a short amount of time to cram for their next huge test. That’s the upshot of Sunday night’s thrilling 5-4 win by the Tampa Bay Lightning against the host Panthers in Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series at the BB&T Center. The teams will meet in the same arena Tuesday night for Game 2 before the scene shifts to Tampa Bay.
NHLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Panthers look for answers to Lightning power play, aim to rebound after tough Game 1 defeat (but without suspended player)

The process for the Florida Panthers of moving on from the 5-4 Game 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series began immediately once players left the BB&T Center ice on Sunday night. “We did it already,” said Panthers star center and captain Aleksander Barkov in his post-game web conference following the rollercoaster ride that was one of four playoff ...
NHLNHL

Burns: 3 Things we learned from winning the series opener

Brayden Point scored the go-ahead goal late in the 3rd period to propel the Lightning to a 5-4 Game 1 win against the Panthers. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers have been waiting 28 years since both teams entered the National Hockey League a year apart to contest their first playoff series and turn a geographic rivalry into an actual one.
NHLNHL

3 Keys: Blues at Avalanche, Game 1 of first round

Tarasenko returns, Perron out for St. Louis; MacKinnon to play for Colorado. Vladimir Tarasenko will return to the lineup for the St. Louis Blues when they play the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at Ball Arena on Monday. The forward practiced Saturday and Sunday...
NHLPalm Beach Interactive

Lightning-Panthers Game 1 already one of best in Stanley Cup playoff history

SUNRISE — The Sunshine State Showdown between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers set up as a playoff series for state bragging rights. Turns out, one game into the series, it rapidly evolved into a full-on, true rivalry after Sunday’s wild back-and-forth that saw four lead changes, four power play goals, one shorthanded marker and a combined 17 minor penalties, 34 penalty minutes, 79 shots on goal and one resulting suspension.