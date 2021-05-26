Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight starting Game 6 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Florida Panthers will start Spencer Knight in goal for Wednesday’s Game 6 against the host Tampa Bay Lightning.

It will be the second straight start for the 20-year-old Knight, who stopped 36 of 37 shots in Florida’s 4-1 Game 5 victory Monday night to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 3-2 in the Central Division first-round series.

Knight, who yielded a goal on his first shot 53 seconds into the game, became the youngest goalie in NHL history to make his playoff debut in an elimination game and the second-youngest netminder to win his postseason debut.

The 13th pick of the 2019 NHL Draft out of Boston College, Knight has yet to lose in the NHL. The Connecticut native went 4-0-0 with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage in the regular season.

Knight is the third goaltender to start for the Panthers this series. Sergei Bobrovsky, who led Florida goalies with 30 regular-season starts, was pulled after surrendering five goals on 14 shots in Saturday’s 6-2 loss in Game 4.

Bobrovsky also started Game 1 on May 16, when he made 35 saves in a 5-4 loss. Backup goalie Chris Driedger has allowed eight goals in his three appearances in this series, including starts in Game 2 — which the Panthers lost 3-1 — and Game 3, a 6-5 overtime victory by Florida.

–Field Level Media

