NHL

Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen, Jake Evans ruled out for Game 5

Montreal Canadiens forwards Artturi Lehkonen and Jake Evans will not travel to Toronto for Game 5 on Thursday night due to injuries.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters Wednesday that Lehkonen (upper body) and Evans (undisclosed) will miss the potential elimination game.

The Maple Leafs have won three straight to take a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series.

Lehkonen exited in the first period of Monday’s 2-1 loss in Game 3 and did not return. He sat out Game 4 and has not recorded a point in the series.

Lehkonen, 25, tallied 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 47 contests during the regular season, his fifth campaign with Montreal.

Evans has not played since leaving the Canadiens’ 2-1 win in Game 1 after two periods.

Evans, 24, had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 47 games in the regular season, his second year with the club.

–Field Level Media

