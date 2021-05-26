newsbreak-logo
Wagram, NC

Trooper airlifted after Tuesday evening crash

By Laurinburg Exchange
The Laurinburg Exchange
 3 days ago

WAGRAM — North Carolina State Trooper Bryer Hunt was involved in a motor-vehicle accident on Tuesday evening around 6:38 p.m.

“Trooper Hunt was traveling north on Hwy. 401 in Wagram and a white BMW which was traveling south crossed left of center and crashed into Hunt’s vehicle,” said State Trooper Ray Pierce. “At this time we are unsure why the driver crossed over.

“We were also able to see where Trooper Hunt attempted to go as far right on the fog line as he could to avoid the collision,” added Pierce.

The driver of the BMW, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified as Robert Lee Evans of Fayetteville.

“His family has been contacted and they were unsure of why he would have crossed into the oncoming lane,” said Pierce. “They stated he did not have any medical conditions that they were aware of that would cause this action.”

According to Pierce, the accident will be treated like any other and further investigation will go into why this happened.

“We will perform a toxicology report,” said Pierce. “We also had our reconstruction team on-site to simulate the crash to help in our investigation.”

According to Pierce, Hunt was flown to Chapel Hill UNC with a compound fracture to one of his legs.

“He is fine,” said Pierce, “and he is in stable condition.”

Laurinburg, NC
The Laurinburg Exchange

North Carolina State
Wagram, NC
Fayetteville, NC
