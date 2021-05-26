newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Killeen, TX

City of Killeen holding second election for District 4 City Council seat following tie

By Anissa Connell
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFrnQ_0aCMBjgt00

The City of Killeen is holding a second election on June 12, 2021, for the District 4 City Council seat following a tie in the May 1 election.

Voters in District 4 will choose between Steve Harris and Michael Boyd, the two candidates that tied in the May 1 election.

Early voting begins June 1 through June 8 and Election Day is Saturday, June 12.

The first and last day for early voting will have extended hours from 7 am to 7 pm and voting on June 2, 3, 4 and 7 will be open from 8 am to 5 pm.

Early voting locations are:

  • Killeen City Hall, 101 North College Street
  • Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop

Election Day voting will take place June 12, at precinct polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

District 4 precinct locations are:

  • Precinct 404 Fire Station #7, 3701 Watercrest Road
  • Precinct 405 Shoemaker High School (small gym), 3302 Clear Creek Road
  • Precincts 401, 402, 412, 413 Fire Station #9, 5400 Bunny Trail

"LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

1K+
Followers
672
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Killeen, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Early Voting#Central Texas#District 4 City Council#Shoemaker High School#Killeen City Hall#June#Voters#College#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

New District 4 election will offer voters another voice

Killeen residents living in District 4 will be heading to the polls soon for an election do-over. To say that this is an unusual scenario is an understatement. It’s all because the top two vote-getters in the District 4 city council race, incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd, tied with 181 votes apiece. That tally was confirmed after the council canvassed the election results Tuesday, and then again when a five-member committee oversaw a state-mandated recounting of the ballots on Thursday.
Killeen, TXfox44news.com

Killeen Mayor says the City Council tie is the first

KILLEEN, Texas- The City of Killeen is preparing for another election after a 181-vote tie between Michael Boyd and Steve Harris. Killen Mayor Jose Segarra says he has been here for 30 years, and has not seen a tie before. “Since I’ve been the mayor, this has never happened. As...
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

School district pay raises, a tied election, rising gas prices and a deadly shooting led the week’s news

The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees unanimously approved a series of pay raises and incentives for district employees last week. “In total, Killeen ISD is investing $14.8 million on our most valuable resource, our employees, and is positioned to be the most competitive school district in central Texas for hourly and salary employees,” the district said in a press release Tuesday night.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Killeen reader says KISD should concentrate on student-teacher ratio

Let’s get proactive. KISD is the 16th largest ISD in Texas. At this point the district seems “cash-flush” — 331 tax abatements are in the mix, past passed general obligation bonds for infrastructure improvements seem met, the “Recover America Act” funds are awaited, DOD Impact Aid is a sure thing, and our property taxes continue to rise. All seems copacetic?
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

KPD to host community forum Thursday

The Killeen Police Department is hosting a “community conversation” this week at a Killeen church. The forum will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Potters House, 420 E. Ave. C, in Killeen. Any local residents are welcome to attend and exchange information, ideas and concerns regarding their neighborhood...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Brockley Moore endorses Michael Boyd in District 4 race

When the city-ordered recount of the Killeen City Council District 4 race resulted in a tie on Thursday, candidate Brockley Moore was officially knocked out of the race. Moore served on the council from 2015 to 2017, including an eight-month stint as mayor pro tem. The politically active Killeen resident said Friday he feels good about his campaign, which garnered 112 votes. Incumbent Steve Harris, 51, and candidate Michael Boyd, 36, both received 181 votes, and now head to a second election to determine who will represent west Killeen.
Bell County, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Council discusses representation on board of Tax Appraisal District

The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday discussed what can be done about increasing the city’s representation on the Board of Directors of the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County. City Manager David Mitchell began the discussion by stating that the Board of Directors of the Tax Appraisal District of...
Belton, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Temple, Belton see large sales tax allocations for May

Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.06 billion in sales tax allocations in May, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. Central Texas rebounded strongly from disappointing sales tax allocations in April. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as almost all...
Bell County, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Bell County, TISD pause COVID-19 updates

After announcing that its director, Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, was leaving earlier this week, the Bell County Public Health District did not update their COVID-19 dashboard Friday. Due to the learning curve required to update the dashboard, the district announced that it would pause its updates until such time as the...