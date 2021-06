It’s spring, and time for garage sales. As a veteran shopper, I have some suggestions for those of you having sales to bring in more customers. It’s helpful if you use bright paper for the signs. The only information we need to see on your signs are the words “Garage Sale,” “Yard Sale” or “Estate Sale” and a large directional arrow. An address is OK if you write it large enough for us to be able to read it as we drive by at traffic speeds. However, if your signs have directional arrows, we don’t need the address until we get closer to the sale.