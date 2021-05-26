Interesting facts about Memorial Day

Basic and related facts about the "fraudit": 1) The debunked report from the clueless Cyber Ninjas has no credibility. The original recounts were accurate. 2) The way the most corrupt “president” in our history was “treated”/victimized, as suggested by his rabid supporters, has nothing to do with the election, or “fraudit," other than showing millions of voters would’ve crawled through broken glass to cast a vote ending the Trump nightmare. His many faults speak for themselves. 3) We do have many problems, problems Democrats are trying to solve despite the ever-present obstruction from the McConnell-led Retrumplicans. These problems won’t be solved by allowing the nation to default on its debts, an action promoted by McConnell and his ilk that would cause an estimated six million jobs and $15 trillion in wealth to be lost. They don’t care and they couldn’t be more despicable.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO