Disneyland's New Avengers-Themed Sandwich Is $100, So Who's Hungry?

Some may argue that Disney food is the best part about the parks, and whenever they release new food items, we can't help but agree (still love you, though, rides!). With the Avengers Campus opening on June 4, we couldn't help but check out all the new treats and eats ahead of time so we know exactly what to fuel ourselves up with during our next trip to California Adventure. And while digging around the mouthwatering menus, it was hard to miss the massive, super(hero)-size sandwich at the new Pym Test Kitchen. Made for six to eight people to split, the $100 Quantum-Sized Pym-ini Sandwich is fit for parkgoers that are super hungry. Complete with salami, rosemary ham, provolone cheese, and a sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia, this sandwich ensures that you'll be full enough to take on any mission you face. Served with a marinara dipping sauce and an arugula salad, the only question we have is does it get any better?