Here’s the thing about electric bikes (e-bikes): whether you’re a lifelong cyclist or a new rider, they can be a real game changer. That’s because the extra oomph opens up all sorts of new possibilities. You can more easily navigate traffic and busy roads. Haul more of your favorite stuff—be it kids, cargo, or pets—around town. Zip to work quickly, and without arriving all sweaty. Or simply pursue new adventures, be it deep into the mountains on fire roads or with longer loops on pavement. The bikes are also getting better—easier to handle, lighter, more reliable, and more fun to ride. And, because battery technology is also getting better, you can extend your range even farther. So where to start?