Bard College is pleased to announce that Isabel Snodgrass ’18 has been awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to Samoa, where she will study the relationship between indigenous knowledge and experiential education, and that four Bardians have been named as alternates for the Fulbright—two of them to conduct independent research: Natalie Kerby ’15 (Ireland) and Evan Tims ’19 (India); one to pursue graduate study: Nathalie Jones ’21 (New Zealand); and one to teach English: Getzmany Correa ’21 (Belgium).