8th noose found at Amazon site despite additional security

By DAVE COLLINS Associated Press
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — NAACP officials are denouncing what they call continued racism at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Connecticut where an eighth noose has been found. Connecticut NAACP President Scot X. Esdaile says the latest noose was found Wednesday morning at the site in Windsor, despite additional security...

Construction on Amazon warehouse paused as eighth noose is found on site

WINDSOR, Connecticut - Amazon temporarily paused the construction of a new US warehouse in Connecticut after an eighth noose was found on the property, according to BBC News. The noose was discovered Wednesday, but this was actually the second time that a noose had been found within a seven-day timespan.
Amazon Reopens Connecticut Site Where Seven Nooses Were Found, Then Finds Eighth Noose

Earlier this month, Amazon temporarily shut down a Connecticut construction site after the shocking discovery of seven nooses there—but, when it reopened with new security measures in place, an eighth noose was found. The first noose was found dangling from a beam at the Windsor construction site on April 27, then five more ropes that looked like nooses were discovered two days later, then the building was shut down last Wednesday after the discovery of a seventh apparent noose. The shutdown was to allow bosses to install more security cameras and other precautions—but they didn’t work. According to CNN, an eighth noose was found “mixed in with and entangled with electrical cords” when the building reopened this week and site was closed down again. Amazon didn’t say when its site would reopen, but a company spokeswoman, Nikki Forman, told CNN: “Hate, racism, or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace—whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational.”
Amazon halts construction twice as nooses found across building site

Nooses left in several locations at an Amazon facility under construction in Connecticut have now brought the project to a standstill for a second time. After closing the facility last week to let law enforcement investigate the discovery of seven nooses, Amazon reopened it Wednesday, only to find an eighth noose, according to multiple reports. The company closed the site again Wednesday evening as the investigation continued.
Pressure mounts for answers after nooses found at Amazon construction site in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. — The pressure is mounting to find the person or people responsible for hanging nooses at the construction site of a new Amazon warehouse in Windsor. The FBI returned on Thursday to work with a Windsor police detective conducting interviews on-site, that had previously been set up according to Windsor Police. An FBI spokesman tells Fox 61 news, they will be on-site often assisting as needed to figure out who is responsible for hanging these nooses.
Amazon suspends work on construction site after seventh noose is found

Amazon has suspended work on a fulfillment center in Windsor, Conn., after numerous nooses were found at the construction site in the past month, company officials and investigators say. The site will remain closed until security measures have been implemented, Amazon told The Washington Post on Friday. The FBI and...
Amazon shuts down Windsor site after another noose-like rope found

WINDSOR — Amazon has temporarily closed its construction site, according to a company representative, as authorities investigate another noose-like rope found on the property. The representative, Brad Griggs, said Thursday at an NAACP news conference that the company ordered the shut down “to make sure that the necessary safety measures...
