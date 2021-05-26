US lawmakers propose bill to jumpstart Covid-disrupted clinical trials
While the pandemic has seen coronavirus vaccines and treatments developed and approved at record speed, clinical trials for non-Covid drugs have had to take a backseat. Enrolment in many trials either slowed substantially or was halted last year, while some research sites were forced to close completely. Recent GlobalData research suggests that more than 1,000 clinical trials remain disrupted as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.www.pharmaceutical-technology.com