Scammers target Wisconsin residents with package scheme
Scammers impersonating U.S. Customs and Border Protection are targeting Wisconsin residents, according to a May 24 news release from the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin. Posing as customs and border protection agents, the scammers claim to have intercepted a package addressed to the victim. The scam is run in two different formats, both aimed at getting access to the victim’s personal information and bank account.www.superiortelegram.com