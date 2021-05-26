newsbreak-logo
Scammers target Wisconsin residents with package scheme

By Editorials
Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScammers impersonating U.S. Customs and Border Protection are targeting Wisconsin residents, according to a May 24 news release from the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin. Posing as customs and border protection agents, the scammers claim to have intercepted a package addressed to the victim. The scam is run in two different formats, both aimed at getting access to the victim’s personal information and bank account.

