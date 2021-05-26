Summer Is the Season of Dresses, So Stock Up at the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale
There are about a million different reasons we love dresses. They're an outfit in and of themselves, which is kind of essential as we start to get dressed regularly again. Plus, they're so comfortable, and whether you gravitate towards a sexy minidress or a flowy maxi, there's a silhouette that you'll fall in love with. If you're a dress aficionado like us, you're going to want to shop the Nordstrom Half Yearly sale.