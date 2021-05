THC Living, a cannabis lifestyle brand from CBD Living, has announced the launch of two new products: Beverages and Freeze. The first product is a sugar-free canned drink that contains 100mg of THC per serving, allowing those who are new to liquid THC products to experiment with them without being overwhelmed by a higher dosage. The brand's Beverages are available in three delicious flavors that are perfect for summer sipping: Mango Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, and Arnie, which contains an even mix of its lemonade and iced tea flavors.