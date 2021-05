More and more Republican governors are jumping on the cancellation bandwagon with 11 having announced that their states will stop paying the extra $300 a week federal unemployment benefit to jobless workers. The swell follows the disappointing April jobs report that showed the economy had only added 266,000 jobs, far below expectations. Republicans seized on the jobs report to claim that President Joe Biden’s policies, specifically the enhanced unemployment benefit, disincentivize workers to go back to work. Now, some Democratic lawmakers are expressing skepticism about extending the $300 a week payments beyond their current September 6 expiration.