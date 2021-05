The good feelings from John Means’ no-hitter on Wednesday didn’t last long for the Orioles on a rainy Friday night. After starter Matt Harvey retired the Boston Red Sox in order in the top of the first, the Orioles had a chance to give him a lead in the bottom of the inning. Cedric Mullins walked, Austin Hays blooped a single to center, and Trey Mancini hit a line drive to right. However, Mancini’s shot was caught by rightfielder Hunter Renfroe, and Mullins, who misread the play and took off for third, was doubled up at second. End of rally.